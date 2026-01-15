The African press community is mourning the sudden loss of Mohamed Soumaré, who tragically passed away in his Rabat hotel room on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, while in Morocco covering the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Authorities have yet to release details surrounding the manner of his death, a development that has left colleagues at the scene stunned and deeply affected.

There are four teams left in the competition, Nigeria, Egypt, Senegal and the host nation Morocco, with the latter two gunning to play in the final on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Bafana Bafana also took part in the competition, but were faced with an early exit after losing to Cameroon in the Round of 16. They won two games against Angola and bitter rivals Zimbabwe, which was their last group game.

Soumaré dies while covering AFCON 2025

Soumaré, a prominent football reporter and TV analyst, had travelled to Morocco to cover the continental tournament, an event that attracts media professionals and national teams from across Africa.

He was lodged at a hotel in the Moroccan capital when employees notified security services in the early hours of Wednesday. Police officers and forensic specialists were dispatched to the location soon after the body was found, according to officials.

A post-mortem examination was initiated to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, with authorities declining to provide additional information.

The news of Soumaré’s passing rapidly circulated across African sports media circles and online platforms. Fellow journalists remembered him as a meticulous commentator, widely respected for his extensive understanding of African football and his dedication to guiding and supporting emerging reporters

What to know about Soumare

Soumaré was a well-known and highly regarded personality within Malian sport, having served in influential positions such as media officer at Stade Malien de Bamako and later as head of marketing and media for the Malian Professional League.

Widely respected as a consultant, he distinguished himself through sharp, insightful analysis and a steadfast dedication to advancing football across the African continent. The scene is marked by an overwhelming sense of sorrow and reflection.

Soumaré developed his professional profile through work with several leading African media organisations. His reporting spanned domestic club football and major international competitions, and he was widely known for framing the sport as a unifying social influence, colleagues and archival broadcasts noted.

News of his passing sent shockwaves through the AFCON media fraternity in Rabat. Journalists covering the tournament reported that multiple national delegations held moments of silence during closed-door meetings.

Following his death, consular officials moved to liaise with local authorities to facilitate necessary administrative processes and provide support to Soumaré’s family.

Source: Briefly News