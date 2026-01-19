Court to hear case of 8 pupils in Milnerton assault

Eight Milnerton High School pupils are expected to face court charges for assaulting a fellow student

The incident documented in a viral video in 2025 shows the severe bullying

Strict bail conditions were enforced, including home study and preventing contact with witnesses

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Eight Milnerton High School pupils face assault charges. Image: Abramjee/X

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE, CAPE TOWN - Eight Milnerton High School learners charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm are expected to appear at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 20 January 2026.

Grade 10 learner assaulted by fellow pupils

The case stems from an incident on 16 October 2025, during which a 16-year-old Grade 10 learner was assaulted by fellow pupils. Video footage of the incident, which circulated widely on social media, showed the learner being slapped, punched and humiliated by a group of students allegedly linked to the school’s First Team Rugby squad.

National Prosecuting Authority Western Cape spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the accused were released following their first court appearance on 23 October 2025. He said all eight learners were granted bail and released on warning after the court considered that they had fixed addresses, no previous convictions, and no pending cases or warrants of arrest.

Strict bail conditions were enforced during their first court appearance. Image: MDNnews/X

Source: Twitter

Court imposed strict bail conditions

Ntabazalila said the court imposed strict bail conditions, including prohibiting the accused from contacting complainants or witnesses, entering the school premises, intimidating witnesses, or engaging in any criminal activity. He added that the learners were ordered to surrender their cellphones and PINs, with five devices handed over immediately and one outstanding cellphone to be submitted to the investigating officer within 24 hours.

He further said the learners were instructed to study from home and that the Western Cape Department of Education had arranged an alternative venue for them to write their examinations.

Other bullying incidents in SA

A Johannesburg mother of a Grade 6 learner at a top private school was forced to remove her young son after he was allegedly bullied over his physical appearance. The mother alleged that her 12-year-old son was bullied and body-shamed because he looked too big for his age. The bullying reportedly led to the learner refusing to eat at school.

South Africans applauded the arrest and court appearance of seven teenagers in Johannesburg who assaulted another teenager in Bellevue. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the group of girls who assaulted the girl in a video, which went viral, appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 19 May and faced charges of common assault.

Mzansi citizens are outraged with the state of bullying in the country, and actress Ayanda Borotho is one of them. This comes after the tragic death of 15-year-old Lufuno Mavhunga, who died after apparently committing suicide because of bullying. Ayanda expressed her disappointment at the incident.

Source: Briefly News