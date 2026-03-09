Soli Philander, Shashi Naidoo, and Ian von Memerty were among the public figures trending on social media as fans reacted to Philander’s final video, Naidoo’s controversial political comments, and the confirmed cause of Von Memerty’s death

A Durban murder case also sparked conversation after the mother of two girls poisoned addressed criticism about her reaction at their funeral

Musa Mseleku’s birthday post for Tirelo raised eyebrows online after he shared an unusual photo choice that left many social media users questioning his decision

Mzansi social media had plenty to talk about this week, with emotional tributes, controversial opinions and shocking revelations dominating the timeline. From fans mourning beloved comedian Soli Philander to heated debates sparked by model Shashi Naidoo, the social media streets were anything but quiet.

Briefly News looks at the stories that made headlines in South Africa last week.

1. Soli Philander's last video goes viral

Social media users from all walks of life are mourning the death of beloved Kideo actor, Soli Philander, who passed away on Wednesday, 4 March 2026. Fans have been remembering him, with some even checking his social media pages for his last posts.

In his final post before his death, the comedian responded to reports that he was HIV positive and set the record straight about his health.

2. Shashi Naidoo's comment sparks backlash

Outspoken South African model Shashi Naidoo caught strays on social media after sharing her two cents on the ongoing war between the United States of America, Israel and Iran.

The star took a side and shared her support on her page, sparking massive backlash among followers.

3. Mother of poisoned Durban girls speaks out

A grieving Durban mother has spoken out after facing criticism for failing to show emotion at her daughters' funerals. The two girls were killed in a suspected poisoning incident by their father.

Speaking publicly for the first time, the mother narrated the incident and noted that she has been facing social media criticism for her unemotional response during the funeral.

4. Ian von Memerty's cause of death confirmed

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Ian von Memerty's cause of death sent shockwaves across social media. The talented star reportedly ended his life at 3am on Monday, 23 February 2026, at a hotel in Johannesburg.

The news has sparked mixed reactions among social media users, who are sharing thoughts about the star's cause of death.

5. Musa Mseleku's birthday wish for Tirelo raises eyebrows

Musa Mseleku's unusual picture choice on his daughter-in-law Tirelo's 26th birthday got Mzansi social media users buzzing. Many questioned why the controversial polygamist did not post a picture of the birthday girl but rather chose a picture of himself and Tirelo's son.

Each week, Briefly News shares a round-up of news that topped headlines from the previous week. Last week, Gareth Cliff had Mzansi talking when he questioned why Robert Mugabe's son, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, was living in South Africa.

Julius Malema clarified divorce rumours, and Kabza's day drinking video raised concerns among his fans.

