In this week's top news, South Africans continued discussing Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe's stay in Mzansi, Julius Malema clarified the divorce rumours, and President Mnangagwa's motorcade went viral

Kabza De Small's day drinking video caused concern among his fans and followers

Health scare alerts gripped the Western Cape as a confirmed meningococcal meningitis case left parents anxious and on high alert

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

From political drama to health scares, it’s been another headline-making week in South Africa.

Briefly News gives a roundup of the biggest stories that had the streets buzzing, from Gareth Cliff weighing in on Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe’s lavish lifestyle in SA to Julius Malema shutting down divorce rumours.

Fans had concerns over Kabza De Small, reactions to Emmerson Mnangagwa’s motorcade, and a meningitis scare that left Western Cape parents on edge.

Weekly wrap: Malema cleared the air on his divorce rumours, Kabza De Small's fans reacted to his video. Image: @kabelo.motha, @julius.sello.malema and @presidentmnangangwa

Source: Instagram

1. Gareth Cliff shares thoughts on Bellarmine Mugabe's case

Former Idols SA judge and outspoken media personality Gareth Cliff added to the list of celebrities who shared their two cents on the ongoing case of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's son, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe. Speaking during an episode of The Gareth Cliff Show, Cliff asked why Mugabe's son was living lavishly in South Africa when his father ruined Zimbabwe.

2. Julius Malema responds to divorce rumours

EFF leader Julius Malema finally broke his silence on Musa Khawula's allegations that his wife, Mantwa Malema, had filed for divorce. According to the controversial gossipmonger, Malema's wife had left because of infidelity. However, the politician rubbished the allegations on social media in a post shared on 26 February 2026.

3. Kabza De Small's fans concerned about him

A video of Amapiano star Kabelo Motha, popularly known as Kabza De Small, got his fans worried about him. The star, who has been called out for his lifestyle in the past, appeared to be enjoying a drink during an Instagram Live session in the morning.

Mzansi noted with concern that the top producer was drinking too much and called for him to seek professional help.

4. Sol Phenduka reacts to Zim President's motorcade

Scene from a movie? No, it's just Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa reporting for duty. A video of the statesman arriving at his offices in a dramatic motorcade has gotten social media buzzing. Many fans, including South African radio and television personality Sol Phenduka, expressed shock at the entrance.

Sol Phenduka reacted to Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's dramatic motorcade. Image: @solphenduka

Source: Instagram

5. Meningitis case at Durbanville school worries parents

A confirmed case of meningococcal meningitis at a Durbanville school has prompted a paediatrician to issue an urgent warning to Western Cape parents. The paediatrician warned parents to take extra care if their child gets meningitis, as it gets serious quickly and can be deadly.

Parents and caregivers are on high alert following the medical practitioner's warning in a viral social media post.

Top stories from last week

Each week, Briefly News shares a round-up of news that had South Africans talking from the previous week. Last week, South Africa lost two sports stars, including a teen who collapsed during training.

Grace Mugabe reacted to her son's arrest in South Africa following a shooting incident in Johannesburg, while the closure of a once busy shopping mall worried residents from nearby locations.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News