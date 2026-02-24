Fan-favourite House of Zwide character Isaac Molapo, who is in the running to become the councillor of Tembisa, will be arrested this March

The upcoming teasers reveal that Isaac's enemy, Prophet Ezekiel, will also be arrested

ETV recently shocked House of Zwide fans when it confirmed that the telenovela has been cancelled

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

'House of Zwide's Ezekiel gets arrested. Image: HouseofZwide

Source: Facebook

Popular House of Zwide characters, Isaac Molapo (played by Jeffrey Sekele) and Prophet Ezekiel (played by Lebohang Motaung), will be apprehended in March.

Motaung's least favourite character, Prophet Ezekiel, first trended on social media in October 2025 when he tried to scam Mapula Mokwena.

The TVSA March 2026 teasers confirm that Carter will turn his back on Ezekiel after Ezekiel tricked his grandmother into selling her title deeds.

The Monday, 2 March 2026, teaser shares that Carter will secretly meet Isaac and hand over recordings of Ezekiel admitting to corruption and exploiting the elderly.

The teasers also confirm that Ezekiel will hire someone to kill Carter and frame Isaac as the killer, but Carter will end up in a coma in the hospital.

Isaac will get arrested for the attempted murder of Carter and eventually get released when Katlego gets evidence that proves that he's innocent.

The Thursday, 26 March 2026 teaser reads: "Isaac watches Ezekiel's arrest at his own service, then exposes his crimes to the congregation and earns a triumphant ovation, sealing his redemption."

The show shared a snippet on its Instagram account of Carter and Ezekiel revealing that they want to harm Issac.

The telenovela recently shared a clip on its Instagram account of Isaac's house getting robbed at night by Carter's men

House of Zwide ends after 5 years

Sowetan reported on 19 February 2026 that eTV has confirmed that the fashion telenovela will come to an end in June 2026 after 5 seasons.

The TV show, which aired its first episode in July 2021, is led by actors Nefisa Mkhabela, who plays Ona Molapo-Zwide, Wanda Zuma, who plays Nkosi Zwide, Thato Dithebe, who plays Neo, Gaisang K Noge, who plays Mampho, and Shalate Sekhabi, who exited the show as Shoki Zwide.

The newcomers were joined by legendary actors Vusi Kunene, who exited the show as Funani Zwide, Winnie Ntshaba, who plays Faith Zwide, Khaya Dladla, who plays Lazarus, Mduduzi Mabaso, who plays Msizi, Jeffery Sekele, who plays Isaac, and Motlatsi Mafatshe, who plays Molefe.

The channel also recently cancelled its long-running TV show Scandal! after more than 20 years on television, followed by Smoke & Mirrors, and the popular Afrikaans TV show, Kelders Van Geheime.

'House of Zwide's Ezekiel and Isaac get arrested in March. Image: HouseofZwide

Source: Facebook

House of Zwide February Spoiler: Msizi confesses to killing Shoki

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that actor Mduduzi Mabaso's character in House of Zwide made waves in February 2026 when he revealed his darkest secret.

The legendary Rhythm City actor joined the eTV fashion telenovela back in 2025 as Faith Zwide's brother.

Viewers of the show previously slammed Mabaso's character for killing their fan-favourite character, Shoki Zwide.

Source: Briefly News