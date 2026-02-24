Popular actor Webster Kutoane, who appeared in Isitha: The Enemy, passed away on 22 February 2026, at the age of 39

The 39-year-old, who played the role of Poni Poni, previously shared a clip of himself in the hospital before his passing

Fans of the entertainer and actor previously commented on his video on his social media account

Fan-favourite actor Webster “Neo” Kutoane, who portrayed the role of Poni Poni on eTV's popular telenovela Isitha: The Enemy, previously shared a clip of himself in the hospital before he passed away on Sunday, 22 February.

Kutoane made headlines on Monday, 23 February 2026, when Mandla N's production company, behind The Black Door and Isitha: The Enemy, confirmed his passing in a statement.

Kutoane is the second actor to die this week after US star Eric Dane, who starred in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria.

The Citizen reports that ETV paid tribute to the talented actor on Monday, 23 February 2026, in a statement.

“e.tv is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of one of our cherished cast members, Webster ‘Neo’ Kutoane, who brought the memorable character of Poni-Poni to life on Isitha: The Enemy,” said the channel in a statement.

“Born on 21 March 1986, he passed away on 22 February 2026, at the age of 39.”

The actor shared a video of himself in the hospital on his TikTok account in 2025. In the video, Kutoane is seen eating chicken while he's in the hospital.

"Kea tabola, nkampane ka nona," (I'm destroying this chicken, I'd rather be fat), says the star.

The content creator's cause of death had not been revealed at the time of publishing this article.

Social media users respond to the video

Diketso Jessy said:

"Pain yaore o je nama ebe o swa 2 hours later,"😭😭 (The pain of eating meat and dying 2 hours later).

Actor Webster Neo Kutoane replied to the comment and said:

"Etlabe ele hor* modimo ke rangwane wa hao shame," (That will be the day God is your uncle, shame.)

Kamo lekgari responded:

"O sokola go hema ke mafura mare wa nyofa haoje," (You are struggling to eat because of all the oil, and you are just swallowing, not chewing.)

GHOST commented:

"Eja nkare o katse yoh😂😂😂," (You are eating like a cat.)

Kenneth Chisale reacted:

"Wena kgale o fodile o batla ntse ba go tlisetsa dijo tsa mahala fela,' (You got healed long time ago, you are just looking for free food).

Bontle Mampe ❤️❤️‍🔥theee only said:

"Batlile kere 'empa dilo tse o di etsang'" 😭😂," (The things that you do).

