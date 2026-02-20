American actor Eric Dane has tragically passed away after a brief illness

The Grey's Anatomy star's grieving family confirmed his death in a statement

Tributes have begun to pour out from fans and peers alike who are shattered by the beloved actor's passing

Tributes poured out for actor Eric Dane. Images: lofficielhommesitalia

Source: Instagram

Eric Dane, the actor best known for his roles on Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, has died at 53.

Famous for his role as Dr Mark Sloan or "Dr McSteamy" on the medical drama, Dane's family confirmed his death in a statement, revealing that he passed away on Thursday afternoon, 19 February 2026.

"With heavy hearts, we share that Eric Dane passed on Thursday afternoon following a courageous battle with ALS."

The star was married to fellow actress Rebecca Gayheart, with whom he had two daughters, Billie and Georgia.

According to the statement, the California-born actor spent his final days surrounded by his loved ones, including friends, children and his devoted wife of nearly 22 years. The statement also touched on the actor's fight with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), having been diagnosed in 2025.

"Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight.

ALS is a rare disease that causes progressive paralysis of the muscles. It affects the nerve cells in the brain and spine that control muscle movement, causing patients to slowly lose their ability to speak, eat, walk and breathe independently.

Former 'Grey’s Anatomy' actor Eric Dane died at 53 after a battle with ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). Image: imdyingtotellyoupodcast

Source: Instagram

Previously speaking about his diagnosis on Good Morning America, Dane said he hadn't thought much about the symptoms when he began losing feeling in his hand.

"I didn't really think anything of it at the time. I thought maybe I'd been texting too much or my hand was fatigued. But a few weeks later, I noticed it had gotten a little worse, so I went and saw a hand specialist, who sent me to another hand specialist."

He had started experiencing symptoms in early 2024, and by June 2025, he had completely lost the use of his right arm and hand, and he began using a wheelchair full-time by October 2025.

The statement read, "He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received. The family has asked for privacy as they navigate this impossible time."

Watch one of Eric Dane's last interviews below.

Tributes pour out for Eric Dane

Fans and peers flooded social media with tributes to the late Grey's Anatomy actor.

cullenstwilight_ said:

"My heart truly breaks. We love you so very much, Eric/ McSteamy, you will always be loved, cherished and forever missed."

therealmargaretjosephs was shattered:

"Heartbreaking news."

mrjerryoc wrote:

"What a sweet, sweet dude. OMG. What a guy. REST IN PEACE, MY FRIEND."

garzacrew posted:

"So, so sad. Praying for his family."

ishwetagulati added:

"McSteamy forever. Rest in peace, champ."

jnhforlife paid tribute to Eric Dane:

"He was so brilliant as an actor and as a human. He fought so hard, and I loved his recent work on Countdown. He will be so deeply missed. My love goes to his family and those who loved him."

James Van Der Beek passes away

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to actor James Van Der Beek's tragic passing.

The former child star and Dawson's Creek actor died after battling a terminal illness, and was remembered by fans and peers with touching tributes.

Source: Briefly News