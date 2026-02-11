Former child star and Dawson's Creek actor James Van Der Beek has sadly passed away

His wife confirmed the news in a statement, revealing that the actor "passed peacefully" after battling a terminal illness

Tributes have poured in from fans and the entertainment world at large, who took to social media to bid farewell to the beloved actor

The entertainment world is in mourning following the devastating news of the passing of James David Van Der Beek. He was 48.

The iconic star, best known for his career-defining role as Dawson Leery in the groundbreaking teen drama Dawson's Creek, tragically passed away on Wednesday morning, 11 February 2026, after a years-long battle with colorectal cancer.

The news was confirmed in an Instagram statement by his wife, Kimberly, who recalled her late husband's final days.

"He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now, we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend."

The Cheshire, Connecticut-born actor and teen heartthrob was recognised as having paved the way for major teen shows in the late '90s and early 2000s.

In addition to his teen movies, he later made television appearances in shows such as CSI: Cyber, Don’t Trust the B- in Apartment 23 and most recently, Overcompensating.

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023 and went public the following year. However, despite the disease, he remained optimistic and, with the help of his family, found the strength to keep fighting.

"I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and taking steps to resolve it with the support of my incredible family. There is reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good."

As the news broke, a massive wave of tributes began to pour in from across the globe, with former co-stars, peers and devoted fans taking to social media to bid a final, emotional farewell to the man whose talent and warmth left an indelible mark on television history.

Tributes pour in for James Van Der Beek

Fans and the entertainment industry at large took to the comment section with tearful reactions to the tragic news.

Singer and media personality Nandi Madida said:

"God bless your family; I’m so sorry for your loss. May you be guided and protected by your guardian angel as a family."

American singer Lance Bass wrote:

"We are sending your beautiful family so much love. Safe travels, James. You made this world a better place."

releasedaterewind added:

"I am so sad. We grew up with him. RIP James, thanks for the stories."

Singer Travis Atreo posted:

"Our hearts are broken, Kim, sending you and the family so much love."

