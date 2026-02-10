Uncle Don recently opened up about how much he was paid for featuring in Drake's music video

He mentioned that while he doesn't know how much "influencers" earn for appearances, what he was given was more than enough and has opened doors for him

Uncle Don's story inspired many, with those in the comment section cheering him on after his life was changed

Uncle Don is officially reaping the rewards of his global breakout moment and recently pulled back the curtain on the life-changing compensation he received for his feature in one of Drake’s music videos.

Real name Emmanuel Madonsela, the TikTok sensation has become one of the internet’s most-loved uncles for his love of house music, which often saw him record himself in his office, dancing to songs during his work break.

The videos of the “dancing uncle in the Makro uniform” went viral across social media, turning him into a TikTok sensation and later catching the attention of American artists Gordo and Drake, who featured him in their music video for the song Healing in 2024.

The documentary-style visual was shot in Don's hometown of Dududu, KwaZulu-Natal, and followed his daily routine with his family.

Two years later, his life has completely changed for the better, and he recently opened up about the handsome earnings from featuring in the music video.

On Monday, 9 February 2026, Uncle Don spoke with TikToker yungwman, who asked how much he was compensated for his appearance, to which he revealed that his total earnings were over a quarter of a million rands.

"Initially, the offer was R50,000, and towards the end, they decided to give me a car. So, in total, it sums up to R300,000."

His reaction to being gifted a brand-new VW Polo Vivo was one of pure disbelief, the ultimate "pinch me" moment that saw him celebrate the life-changing occasion with his loved ones.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Gordo said he was attracted by Uncle Don's touching story, love for music and his infectious energy.

"The Don would walk nine miles (14 km) to work every day, no matter the weather or risks to his safety. He sacrificed everything for his family and dreamed of the day he could replace his long walk with a car to better support them. When I was thinking about the music video, I couldn't stop thinking about Don. I knew I had to get him involved."

Uncle Don revealed that he did not believe that the offer was real when he was first contacted. Now 50 years old, his life has received the ultimate glow-up, one that sees him finally pursuing his dream of becoming a DJ and meeting stars like Oscar MBO.

His story is a reminder of second chances and that your dreams do not have an expiration date, a reminder that you are never too old to start again.

Watch Uncle Don's video below.

Social media shows love to Uncle Don

After sharing his journey, Uncle Don inspired the online community, with fans flooding the comment section to celebrate the local hero whose door-opening opportunity was a reminder that dreams do come true.

Mzurâ Vanie said:

"Wow, man, they changed his life."

Junya wrote:

"He deserves to be a DJ. Malumz knows how to play real music."

Mabusi Seme 🇿🇦 declared:

"God’s timing is always the best."

DesmondButNotTutu wrote:

"I'm such a fan of this grootman."

Mooi🌸 posted:

"I love this for him, God bless Drake and his team."

ARIKA MANI added:

"When grace locates you, man."

