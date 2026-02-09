DJ Coach has returned to the spotlight and facing a fresh wave of social media heat over his latest display of wealth

The controversy erupted after the DJ and forex trader posted a video flaunting a high-end smartphone alongside his luxury ride

Sadly, none of his followers were impressed, with many online critics slamming the move as overly flashy, while some accused him of using his riches solely for social media clout

DJ Coach is the latest star to feel the heat after his attempt to flex his high-end lifestyle backfired on him.

No stranger to flaunting his wealth on social media, DJ Coach recently sparked a fresh wave of controversy after sharing a video on Sunday, 8 February 2026, of his latest purchase, the flashy iPhone 17 Pro Max, which he claims to have acquired out of boredom.

"Today, I was bored and decided to go to the mall to buy a new iPhone 17 Pro Max. Brand new from the box, for R31,000."

In a bizarre twist, Coach revealed that the real reason he bought the phone was to drive over it with his Ferrari. He then proceeds to start his car, with his phone box inside its shopping bag, placed in front of the wheel of his car and crushed seconds later.

This recent display comes on the heels of DJ Coach’s social media standoff with media mogul Sizwe Dhlomo, where the Kaya 959 presenter accused him of being a Forex scammer.

What was meant to be a routine flex of his latest luxurious purchase turned into a digital roast session, as critics noted it as a desperate bid for clout.

Watch DJ Coach's video below.

Social media slams DJ Coach

The online community did not hold back on its criticism of DJ Coach. Read some of their comments below.

daaibraTK said:

"Nothing says low self-esteem in disguise like stepping on an iPhone 17 Pro Max with a Ferrari just to prove you got money like that. This subtle cry for validation screams overcompensation for not being respected for who you are as a person.

M_K_M_0_5 wrote:

"This guy behaves like someone who grew up in poverty. He's always trying to prove that he has money. We get it, sir, you have money, we are happy for you."

Kgothatsoxo posted:

"There should be an age limit to being a loser, man."

FootyPulseX revisited DJ Coach's drama with Sizwe Dhlomo:

"Now I see why Sizwe doesn’t like you."

tsheole15 slammed DJ Coach:

"You are the biggest fool in the whole world."

larryshittu88 asked:

"So what was the point of the video now?"

MkSizwe27234 responded:

"So, it's true, money can't unlame a person. A fool will remain foolish."

