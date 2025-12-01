During an episode of the JUSTIFY Podcast that aired on Monday, 1 December 2025, DJ Coach responded to Sizwe Dhlomo, who recently labelled him a forex scammer

DJ Coach took the comment personally and shared why he compares Sizwe Dhlomo to his six-year-old son

DJ Coach also echoed similar sentiments previously expressed by Vusi Thembekwayo, who has also clashed with Sizwe before

The gloves are off between DJ Coach and renowned broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo. DJ Coach has fired back at Dhlomo, who accused him of being a forex scammer.

DJ Coach, much like Floyd Shivambu or Vusi Thembekwayo, became a victim of Dhlomo’s sharp social media commentary after being labelled a scammer by the Kaya FM presenter on X (Twitter).

DJ Coach savages Sizwe Dhlomo over forex scammer label

During an episode of JUSTIFY Podcast that aired on Monday, 1 December 2025, DJ Coach mocked Sizwe Dhlomo, calling him a small boy and equating him to his six-year-old son Junior, highlighting his lack of real-world experience.

“I've got a son, Junior. He was born in 2019. He's six years old now. When I see Sizwe Dhlomo, I see my son because there's nothing logically that I can speak with him. I'm gonna explain why. You see, when you are born from a rich or wealthy family, you and me, we don't click because there's nothing I can speak to you about [sic],” he said.

DJ Coach argued that Sizwe Dhlomo has nothing of substance to offer when it comes to business because he did not work for his own wealth.

"When you check the guy's history, he comes from a wealthy family. He has owned franchises allegedly from high school age. So, what will I speak to him about that owner franchise from high school ages that he that he inherited? There's nothing I can speak to him about [sic]," DJ Coach added.

DJ Coach went on to criticise Sizwe Dhlomo for flaunting wealth he did not work for himself. He emphasised that Dhlomo is not a self-made millionaire but a trust fund baby.

“I want the person who started this thing, that's the one I can have a conversation with. If it's his grandfather, I can chill with his grandfather and ask him for advice, not him. Because if you go to him now and say I wanna be a radio presenter, he's gonna gloat and give you, I don't know what. It's not gonna give you what you need. He’s not a hustler. He's a cheese boy. He's a trust fund baby [sic],” DJ Coach added

He also suggested that Dhlomo thrives on attention and social media clout, echoing comments previously made by entrepreneur Vusi Thembekwayo, who has had his own long-running issues with the broadcaster.

“So, how it started, I'm not beefing with him, is my boy. I don't know what his problem is, but he's attention-driven if you don't know. So, it started in 2019. I didn't know the guy, not one thing about me. I mind my business. If you go on my socials, you will never find me speaking about any other person [sic],” claimed DJ Coach.

Watch the video below:

