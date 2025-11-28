South African DJ Shimza and his girlfriend Athi Geleba had Mzansi discussing their relationship timeline

The couple has been together for about 12 years, and they have been flaunting their love on social media

However, Mzansi has a major question about when they started dating, because Shimza was dating a popular actress

DJ Shimza and his girl Athi Geleba were a major talking point online. Image: Shimzadj

Source: Instagram

One thing about social media, nothing runs past it without getting fact-checked! South African DJ Shimza and his girlfriend Athi Geleba had Mzansi buzzing after it was revealed that they had been together for 12 years.

Many people had questions about their relationship timeline, wondering when they started dating initially, since he was involved with K Naomi.

Shimza and Athi's relationship scrutinised

Dressed in matching clothing, the couple snapped a photo which quickly went viral on X (Twitter). In March, they celebrated 12 years together, and they went all out for their big day.

Blog page, @MDNnewss mentioned the couple's long relationship, sparking chatter in the comments. Social media users had questions about when they started dating, because Shimza was dating a popular actress, K Naomi.

Their public and messy breakup was recently brought back into the spotlight, with people questioning the dates.

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@uHlengz shared:

"Sincerely. Yours music. What a time."

@SomaTekis said:

"Ever heard of 'ups and downs' in relationships?"

@939AV responded:

"She was there already, only as a minority shareholder."

@sanizwe mentioned:

"DJs are very good at mixing. So 12 years.."

How Naomi and Shimza's relationship ended

In an interview with Podcast And Chill with MacG, Shimza revealed how he and Naomi started dating, saying he slid into her DMs and they hit it off instantly.

"I liked her, but the situation was not ideal. There were just too many things at the same time."

He said many people did not know that they were dating, but word got out when she went on a rant.

"I don't want my sh*t to be in public. But with the Naomi thing, it was cool. A lot of people didn't know we were dating. Most people knew about it when she went on Twitter and started to rant. It was like, 'Dude, it didn't work out. '"

The rant Naomi went on had SA buzzing when she posted an image of them during their happier times, saying, "Thank you for breaking me."

In another post, she said:

"I made you my world, and you didn't get it. Now it's an issue that I'm living my life without you," she wrote.

Shimza donates to Chyma

In a previous report from Briefly News, DJ Shimza helped Chymamusique reach his R200,000 BackaBuddy goal with a sizeable contribution

On Tuesday, 25 November 2025, Chymamusique disclosed that Shimza's contribution, made under his real name, helped him surpass his initial goal.

“Award-winning DJ and producer Shimza has stepped forward with a generous donation of R92 000 to support fellow artist Chymamusique, who has been recovering from a tragic accident that left him seriously injured.”

South Africans reacted positively to the news, applauding Shimza for his generosity.

Source: Briefly News