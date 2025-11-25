DJ Shimza helped Chymamusique reach his R200,000 BackaBuddy goal with a sizeable contribution

On Tuesday, 25 November 2025, Chymamusique disclosed that Shimza's contribution, made under his real name, helped him surpass his initial goal

South Africans reacted positively to the news, applauding Shimza for his generosity

DJ Shimza stepped up with a hefty donation to DJ Chymamusique’s BackaBuddy campaign. Image: shimza.dj, chymamusique

DJ Shimza has stepped in and made a hefty donation to fellow musician DJ Chymamusique, who was involved in a car accident that claimed the life of his friend and collaborator DJ Poizen.

Days after being discharged from Netcare, where he recovered from another brain surgery, Chyma launched a BackaBuddy initiative to raise money for his medical expenses and upcoming surgeries.

Weeks after launching the BackaBuddy campaign, Chyma revealed how much his fans and industry colleagues managed to raise. It has now emerged that DJ Shimza made a huge donation to Chymamusique’s BackaBuddy initiative.

DJ Shimza donates to DJ Chymamusique's R200k BackaBuddy

Social media user @Am_Blujay took to X (Twitter) on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, to disclose that DJ Shimza had made a donation of R92,000 to Chymamusique’s BackaBuddy campaign, which had amassed a total of R206,589 at the time of writing, surpassing the initial R200,000 goal.

Shimza, who made his Ibiza residency debut, donated R92,000 using his government name, Ashley Raphala. Part of the post read:

“Award-winning DJ and producer Shimza has stepped forward with a generous donation of R92 000 to support fellow artist Chymamusique, who has been recovering from a tragic accident that left him seriously injured.”

See the post below:

As of the time of writing, DJ Shimza had not broken his silence regarding the donation. However, DJ Chymamusique confirmed that the contribution made under the name Ashley Raphala had helped the campaign reach the R200,000 goal. The post was captioned:

“Ashley Raphala took it to 100% “1 man show” 🫂 Monthly liabilities off my shoulders until the end of January, chance to heal 🙏🏾God indeed used people, motho ke motho ka batho.”

See the post below:

SA discusses DJ Shimza's donation to Chymamusique

In the comments beneath both posts, South Africans applauded DJ Shimza for quietly assisting Chymamusique.

Here are some of the comments:

@TalentNyonie shared:

“Not a fan of the guy, but he just earned my respect for this.”

@IamZwelihle said:

“This level of thoughtfulness is beyond price. High praise to DJ Shimza for this gesture. ‘Your acts of kindness are iridescent wings of divine love which linger and continue to uplift others long after your sharing.’”

@iiiamTheo remarked:

“I swear to God, this is the only reason I want to be rich. Just to pull through for those who need help. Not for applause, but for the goodness of the world.”

@MsValoyi joked:

“It's nice being a celebrity, I'm struggling to get R700 to start an Atchar business 😭”

Mzansi weighed in after DJ Shimza donated to Chymamusique. Image: shimza.dj, chymamusique

