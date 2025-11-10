South African producer and DJ Chymamusique underwent an emergency brain operation on Monday, 27 October 2025

On Monday, 10 November 2025, Chymamusique responded with an update after a fan asked about his health status

Social media users filled the comments with messages of love, prayer and encouragement

Chymamusique gave an update on his condition after spending weeks in the ICU. Image: chymamusique

Beloved musician Chymamusique has given an update on his condition after undergoing an emergency brain surgery on Monday, 27 October 2025.

The brain surgery came days after Chymamusique staged his first show after surviving the car crash that claimed DJ Poizen's life in August 2025. Weeks after being admitted to the intensive care unit at Netcare, Chymamusique shared an update on his social media pages that left fans ecstatic.

Chymamusique shares brain surgery pics after being discharged

On Monday, 10 November 2025, social media user @MavanaNdip7181 asked Chymamusique about his recovery on X (Twitter). The social media user wanted to know whether Chymamusique had recovered yet. The post was captioned:

“@Chymamusique, Fede Grootman, I hope you're okay now. We need new music 😩”

In response, Chymamusique shared that he was being discharged from Netcare on the same day. The post was captioned:

“Discharge day today 💐”

See the post below:

On his official Instagram page, Chymamusique shared a photo showing a visible scar running across the side of his shaved head. The photo was captioned:

“Discharged. God will handle the rest.”

See the photo below:

Chymamusique shared an update after his emergency brain surgery. Image: chymamusique

SA weighs in after Chymamusique shares update

In the comments beneath his X post, social media users shared well-wishes and advice. The social media user apologised for his earlier post checking up on Chymamusique.

Here are some of the comments:

@sidonyn said:

“Your positive energy is healing you more than the love you surrounded with ❣️🤏🏾continue healing ❤️‍🩹”

@ZiziphoDyubeni advised:

“Wonderful news, please take it easy. I know not being at full capacity to run your life can be frustrating, but right now, your health and vitality matter more. We are happy you’re out of the woods. ❤️ Take it easy, Chyma.”

@MavanaNdip7181 apologised:

“Great news, bhuda. I am sorry for writing the post. We just missed you ❤️”

@HendriccahM said:

“We thank God for your life, keep pushing, fighting and praying, re rapela Modimo wa go se palle ke selo. I wish you well mfethu. Never give up 🫂🫂🫂”

@ThabieTh shared:

“Every day I come and check on your page, and this is the best news today💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾”

@Zamagebe_21175 replied:

“Praying for your permanent healing. May God restore everything and give you strength through this difficult time 🙏🏾”

@ledwabak suggested:

“Focus on healing, my brother. These people making demands are selfish. At the right time, you'll certainly give us what you have been preparing.”

Chymamusique shared more photos after leaving the hospital. Image: chymamusique

Chymamusique discusses his brain surgery

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Chymamusique discussed undergoing an emergency brain surgery.

The multi-award-winning musician shared on his X account on Sunday, 2 November 2025, that he had undergone brain surgery. He also revealed the things he would not be able to do for two to three weeks as he recovered.

