DJ Chymamusique posted a video following the emergency brain surgery he underwent, called a craniotomy

In his latest update, he announced that he will no longer be taking November bookings, and he will be cancelling the upcoming ones

But the star also hinted at a resignation, but did not divulge any more information, leaving fans with a lot of questions

Chymamusique spoke about the possibility of resigning. Image: Chymamusique

The future of Chymamusique as a DJ looks bleak. The star shared a painful update in his recovery journey, following a fatal car accident. The accident happened on Saturday, August 30, and it sadly took DJ Poizen's life away.

Chymamusique is very open with his fans, so he shared yet another update, but this time, he dropped a major bomb.

Is Chymamusique resigning?

On his Instagram stories on Wednesday evening, the Don't Wait Till I'm Gone: Musique Chant hitmaker shot a video lying in a hospital bed. He had reportedly been in the ICU for nine days following an emergency brain surgery called a craniotomy.

DJ Chymamusique began by advising his fans to enjoy life, despite its ups and downs. He then showed his scars, saying that half of his head is gone. The star further revealed that he would be cancelling his November gigs and then said, "resignation."

"If your life is hard, enjoy it. If your life is good, enjoy it. What the f, man, look at this; half of my head is gone," he said. "I'm cancelling all the gigs until the end of November. Resignation," he added before signing in the air with his hand.

Chymamusique has been in the ICU for nine days following a brain surgery. Image: Chymamusique

However, that is not all. The muso further revealed that he is due for three more surgeries and shared a message that shows he is exhausted.

"Now they say I'm due for three more surgeries. Clearly, God sees me as one of his toughest soldiers."

Chymamusique has been in the hospital ICU for nine days. Image: Chymamusique

The star is making good progress when it comes to his speech, as he had previously shared that he would be unable to do face-to-face interactions.

"I couldn’t share my journey for the past week due to emergency brain surgery called a Craniotomy. My brain, speech, and body are still disturbed, so I won’t be able to take calls or really talk in person for the next 2 to 3 weeks. See you on the other side,” he wrote.

Fans have been sending the star loving messages on social media, as many continue to do so. We wish the star a speedy recovery.

Chymamusique Bids Farewell to DJ Poizen

A previous report Briefly News was about Chymamusique mourning his friend, DJ Poizen, after the fatal car accident. He took to his Instagram account on Monday evening, 8 September 2025, to say goodbye to Poizen.

South Africans comforted Chymamusique after he shared that he was out of the ICU after several operations.

"Goodbye to you, too. You carried me for 10 years, 250,000 km. The goal was 1,000,000 kms and 40 years together," he said.

