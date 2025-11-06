A content creator, Daniel Chitombi, uploaded a TikTok video showing people how he got his son to fall asleep

He showcased his unique lullaby, which had his baby boy falling into a slumber in no time

Daniel had many social media users laughing and joking about why the baby fell asleep so quickly

Daniel Chitombi showed his funny technique to get his son to fall asleep. Images: @daniel_and_ingridrose

A content-creating father, Daniel Chitombi, shared how he puts his baby to sleep when the mother is not around, which proved effective, maybe a bit too effective. His humorous technique had the internet in stitches.

Daniel shared the method on 6 October, 2025, noting that it always worked on his little boy. He sang the following to his son:

"Lullabyi, and igoodo nighty. You will sleep now. You are tired. You will sleep now. Tired you are. You will sleep, igoodo nighty, lullabyi."

The baby was fast asleep, which made Daniel dub himself the new Miss Rachel, a YouTube personality catering for the kids.

"Teach your children to sleep when there is noise because there is peace in this house."

Daniel shouted as loudly as he could, which didn't wake the baby. He even had to check if his son was still breathing because he was so peaceful in his slumber.

Baby sleeping method amuses South Africans

Thousands of social media users took to the comment section with laughter after watching the video on their For You Pages. Online community members also shared how funny they found Daniel's unique lullaby.

The young father had many online users in stitches. Image: Tim Robberts

@bhavmaharaj laughed and asked the father:

"What if he is pretending to sleep just to not hear you?"

@missmnross wrote under the post:

"The new Miss Rachel is pushing it, but I'm so glad you found a way to get him to sleep."

After hearing the song, @huggies_sa humorously asked:

"Lullaby or hypnosis?"

@okeegz6 added in the comment section:

"It's your voice, bro. You made me sleep, too. No one will break into your house; they are scared of your voice. You sound like Malema."

@nomsanyamela shared with people on the internet:

"I watched this with the suspect at 10pm, and he is refusing to sleep. He laughed at the song instead of sleeping."

Looking at the baby's reaction, an entertained @annabellebev stated:

"He looks so confused. It's almost like he is thinking, 'Seriously, Dad, not this again. Lol, I love your lullaby. Definitely Dad of the Year."

@madeneah remarked in the comments:

"It's so true, you'd be able to make loud noises, and they would still be sleeping. Don't make them used to having everything in silence. The slightest noise and boom, they're up."

Watch the TikTok video on Daniel's account below:

