An adorable baby girl has got many eyes on TikTok glued on her beautiful face in a funny TikTok

In the video, the infant tries her hardest to stay awake, and her cute attempt had SA saying it's exactly what drunks do at groove

Some people applauded her balancing skills as she tried to keep herself from tipping over onto the floor

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A little baby girl was strongly fighting sleep in a funny TikTok video. Image: @mamosiuoa_makhalemele/TikTok

Source: UGC

Parents of infants have their work cut out for them, trying to get their babies used to routines to help with their development. One little girl decided to skip her nap time and fought with all her strength to stay awake.

The funny video of the little one trying to poise herself while sleep overcomes her had people online dying from laughter. Mzansi TikTok users imagined all sorts of scenarios in which they pretended not to be sleepy as grownups and said that's what the baby looked like.

Some shared that's how they get by during their night shifts at work, while others posted that the baby has advanced balancing skills.

Watch the TikTok Video below posted by @mamosiuoa_makhalemele.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Read some of the funny comments from Mzansi below:

@Sunshyne said:

"Eish, and you still have to maintain the ladylike posture as well."

@innozulu posted:

"When I'm trying to tell them I'm not sleeping at groove."

@GogoStiletto commented:

"She understood the assignment."

@missp_diba said:

"Me at work on night duty."

@Senny467 added:

"Me trying to balance my tekateking relationship."

@pascaline mentioned:

"I love her, and she's got balance pretending like she's not falling asleep."

@Makopano❤❤ wrote:

"I love her eyes.She is so cute."

@nda019 stated:

"I need her balancing skills."

Adorable baby gets fright when hearing father snoring, cute viral video has social media users laughing

In related stories, Briefly News reported that it is the cutest thing when babies get a fright! One mother caught her tiny daughter tripping out when her father started snoring loudly, which is just the sweetest thing.

Shame parents enjoy making babies eat lemons to see their cute reactions, and social media users love it too.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News