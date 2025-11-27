“Hitting South Africa Hard”: Man Warns of New Scam Stealing People’s Voices

Michael Buswell, who helps people stay safe online, told people about a scam that steals voices

A content creator informed South Africans about a voice-stealing scam. Images: @thatcybersafetyguy

TikTok user Michael Buswell, also known as @thatcybersafetyguy, warned South Africans that scammers had found a new way to scam people's families. He revealed that the online suspects clone their victims' voices, news that stunned people online.

The young man, who posted his informative video on 3 October, 2025, asked in his post:

"Have you ever gotten one of those phone calls when someone phones you and is completely dead silent? What these scammers are doing is recording what you say when you answer the phone, or they grab your WhatsApp voice note."

The content creator noted that, with such a small sample, the scammers can build fake versions of your voice using artificial intelligence.

"They'll phone your mom, acting as though you're in trouble, and ask for money to be sent to an account. This is hitting South Africa hard."

Michael advised that, should you get such a silent phone call, the best thing to do is not say anything, create a family safe word, and always verify a voice, as it can be easily cloned.

New scam sparks a conversation

Several local internet users gathered in the comment section, sharing their experiences with scammers and their encounters with unknown numbers. People also revealed how they had reacted to dodgy phone calls.

The new voice-stealing scam brought many people to the comment section. Image: bojanstory

@._naledi._ informed social media users:

"That's why I answer all my unknown calls in a different language every time until the other person responds."

@wolfbait_2 shared under the post:

"My mum had this. I had already told her about this type of scam, and we created a safe word. They didn't know it, so she knew then it was a scam."

@zanokuhle787, who showed concern, stated:

"We are in trouble. Now they are basically stealing our voices. I always wondered why we get so many calls with no one speaking. Thank goodness I kept quiet and hung up quickly when I got that silly call. I blocked the number after that."

@ken_is_here_today had taken precaution and noted:

"Luckily, my phone blocks all unknown callers. I haven’t spoken to a stranger on the phone since 2022."

@vanessazarni had no plans of speaking to strangers on the other end of the line and exclaimed:

"Let the breathing olympics begin!"

@asapopsie wrote to the public in the comment section:

"AI will destroy lives. One day, someone will go to jail for something they didn't do."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Michael's account below:

