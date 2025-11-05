South African musician Langa Mavuso recently opened up about the final moments before his late partner Chef Lentswe Bhengu died

The Dreaming hitmaker shared deep details on how Bhengu spent his last day on earth during an interview

Many netizens were saddened by Mavuso's revelation, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Langa Mavuso on the last moments his late partner, Lentswe Bhengu, spent. Image: @langamav

Source: Instagram

It has been more than two years since his soulmate and partner Chef Lentswe Bhengu passed away, and the popular musician Langa Mavuso recently opened up about the day Bhengu died and what had happened hours before he drew his last breath.

On Tuesday, 4 November 2025, the singer, who just released his studio album, revealed some unknown details during his interview with Lungelo KM on everything that went down on the day Bhengu passed away.

In the clip shared on social media, Mavuso explained that on the day his partner drew his last breath, they were meant to be together in Cape Town as he was performing there.

"On the day he was supposed to fly to Cape Town to come and see me, and also spend time with me. He was meant to come and watch the show as well, and then, instead of that, I got a call from his sister telling me that he was not feeling well, so I decided to call my aunt, and she went over to his house, and the situation was so dire that she had to take him to the hospital," he said.

Watch the full video below:

SA reacts to Langa opening up about Lentswe

Shortly after the star shared in detail what had happened on that sad day during his interview on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Penelope_Makala said:

"Death is something else, Eey. We just never heal. We learn how to live with the scar."

@ATribeOfOne2 wrote:

"It has been my experience and observation that sometimes when someone is about to die, they fall out with a close loved one, as if they’re protecting them by letting them go."

@SelfieRunnerZA commented:

"Lentswe and Langa really loved each other. Even in their separation, based on this video, you can tell they still cared for each other, hence they wanted to try again."

@superb_gabstar responded:

"To think I met Langa at a time when he was showing up for Lentswe. You could just see that these two had a connection that only God and themselves understood."

@GodoSibusiso replied:

"That's so sad, man. I'm very, very sorry about what happened, but God is with you, as he says that at all times I'll be with you and those who belong to me will come and fetch them when im about to destroy this sinful land."

SA reacted to Langa opening up about Lentswe Bhengu's death. Image: @langamav

Source: Instagram

Luke Fleur's family demands justice and forgives killers

In a previous report from Briefly News, the family of slain soccer player Luke Fleurs stated that they have forgiven the killers of their son. Fleurs was shot dead during a hijacking at a petrol station in Honeydew on 3 April 2024.

Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the Kaizer Chiefs player's murder and appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrates' Court.

Source: Briefly News