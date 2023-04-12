Langa Mavuso has been in mourning following the sudden passing of his partner, celebrity chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko

Chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko died suddenly last month joining a growing list of celebrity deaths

Langa Mavuso took to Twitter in a tearful post to remember the celebrity chef

The past few months have been filled with shocking losses for the country, from the untimely assassination of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes to the passing of fellow rapper Costa Titch. However, one tragic loss that seems to have been forgotten by the general public is that of celebrity chef Lentswe Bhengu-Mafoko.

Celebrity Chef Lentswe succumbed to illness last month

On 1st March 2023, reports of Chef Lentswe's passing were shared, with his family releasing a statement announcing his death. He had succumbed to a short illness on Tuesday evening at the Sandton Medi-Clinic, leaving behind a loving family.

According to ZAlebs, shortly after Lentswe's death, it was revealed that he was in a romantic relationship with singer Langa Mavuso. Langa recently took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message about Chef Lentswe.

Langa Mavuso shares an emotional message in remembrance of Lentswe

The post read:

"This hurts like hell"

Moreover, Langa has been channelling his grief into his music, using his talent as a means to express his emotions and connect with his audience. Zalebs also reported that in a recent performance, Langa dedicated a song to Chef Lentswe, and the audience could feel the raw emotion in his voice as he sang. It was a powerful tribute to a man who had touched so many lives, including Langa's.

Chef Lentswe Bhengu's family, friends and partner, Langa Mavuso, paid their respects to him in an emotional memorial service on March 6, 2023. Langa described their relationship from the beginning to the end of their time on Earth.

