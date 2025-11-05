An American TikToker’s attempt to try authentic South African snacks sparked laughter and debate across Mzansi

The man’s curious reaction to tasting biltong and droëwors for the first time left locals both amused and protective of their beloved delicacies as he expressed his thoughts

South Africans flooded the comments section with jokes, advice, and cultural corrections after the video went viral online

An American man has won over Mzansi after unboxing and tasting real South African snacks shipped out of Florida straight to his home in an effort to make amends with locals online.

An American shipped biltong to South Africa to appease locals and rated it in a TikTok video. Image: @dine.with.kent

Source: TikTok

The humorous and heartwarming clip quickly gained traction on social media, where South Africans couldn't stop laughing at his honest and entertaining reaction.

In the video shared by the man who goes by the TikTok handle @dine.with.kent began by saying the following in the clip:

"South Africans have absolutely no tolerance for fake South African food."

He then went on to explain that he had struggled to find authentic Mzansi snacks that locals would approve of. @dine.with.kent then asked a company located in Florida called Howdy Craft Snacks, and he showcased the package that had arrived.

The American eagerly opened it, reading a note from the brand before discovering two iconic South African favourites, biltong and droëwors. @dine.with.kent admitted that he had no idea what they were.

He chuckled, "Looks like a Slim Jim," before taking his first bite. After tasting it, he paused and smiled, saying:

"That’s pretty good. Now with mustard, that makes it even better!"

The TikTok user @dine.with.kent then asked viewers: "I’m really hoping you guys tell me this is the real thing," showing his genuine curiosity and desire for approval from South Africans.

Mzansi social media users praised his effort and sense of humour, flooding the comments with laughter and mixed reactions. The clip that was posted on 3 November 2025 on TikTok has since gone viral, proving once again that food has the power to unite cultures and bring smiles across borders.

An American man posed in a TikTok video, throwing shade as he sat in his car. Image: @dine.with.kent

Source: TikTok

SA reacts to an American man eating biltong

People in South Africa took to the comments section to express their thoughts, saying:

Zakes said:

"At this point, you have no choice but to come to South Africa to experience true South African food."

Biltong Box added:

"Unless the Biltong is imported directly from South Africa, it is not real Biltong. Firstly, I didn't see any yellow fat, so sorry, sir, that is just thick Jerky with coriander, I assume."

Tzoeloe expressed:

"The biltong and droë wors are definitely 👍🏽 South African 🇿🇦.. the mustard on the hand was just something that Howdy Company just wanted to push on you."

Tasch.e replied:

"Please don't dip biltong and droewors in mustard. I don't know why they sent you mustard. Nobody dips biltong in anything; you eat it as it is. Howdy, snacks out there trying to rage bait Saffas with their mustard nonsense."

Journo-on-wheels commented:

"No dipping please!"

FreakoZoid6413 simply said:

"I sat here a cringed as he dipped the droewors, just so you know you can go to jail here in South Africa for doing that 😃."

Watch the video below:

3 Other stories about Americans trying

Briefly News reported that Usbari tried Hungry Lion's menu items and gave them a high rating, beating another popular chicken restaurant.

reported that Usbari tried Hungry Lion's menu items and gave them a high rating, beating another popular chicken restaurant. While visiting South Africa, an American woman tried traditional foods and rated the dishes. People loved how she gobbled down the mogodu and dumplings.

Another American woman raved about Mzansi's garage pies. South Africans abroad watching the video felt homesick and shared which flavours were their favourite.

