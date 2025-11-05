A woman’s slow and hesitant approach during a trolley dash challenge left Mzansi both amused and frustrated online

The light-hearted event quickly turned into a talking point after a man joined in to assist, yet the outcome remained unexpectedly calm

The viral clip sparked hilarious reactions and debates among South Africans about what they’d grab first in a high-speed trolley dash

A woman’s underwhelming attempt at a trolley dash has left South Africans disappointed and amused after a video of the moment went viral on social media.

In the clip, the woman can be seen pushing the trolley slowly through the store, appearing to be shy and unsure of what to grab. Instead of rushing to fill her trolley with as many groceries as possible during the timed challenge, she carefully picked up only a few toiletries before moving on.

The light-hearted competition quickly turned into an unexpected spectacle when a man, seemingly trying to help her, joined in to assist. However, his effort didn’t make much of a difference as the lady only managed to grab a few toiletries before time ran out.

Mzansi peeps watching the video couldn’t hide their disappointment, with many taking to the comments section to express their surprise at how calmly the woman handled the challenge. Some joked that they would have cleared entire shelves if given the same opportunity, while others found her hesitation both funny and relatable.

Despite the playful disappointment, many viewers agreed that the moment brought laughter and joy online. The video that was shared by Pstbet on Instagram on 27 September 2025 sparked friendly debates about what South Africans would grab first if they ever got the chance to do a trolley dash with items like cooking oil, meat, and snacks, topping most people’s lists.

While taking to the caption, Pstbet simply wrote:

"Stressed?? We are just as stressed as you 😭😭."

SA chimes in on the trolley dash video

The online community took to the comments section to express their thoughts on the woman's participation in the trolley dash, saying:

Helenangaifiwa said:

"This really stressed me."

Kid Ero expressed:

"This must be Ai 😭😂."

Helena Bae wrote:

"I knew she wasn’t serious when I saw her kaa gel bolla or whatever that hairstyle is 😭."

Eliz Beth 001 stated:

"Meme ou mbela saw her crush in their shop 😭😭😭what do you mean passing those rice bags to go get star soft 😭😭😭."

Betterdaysna_ceo commented:

"I knew it when I saw that 1st Run."

Troytedy shared:

"Ooh, ajeh, she is stressing me, but her hair is stressing me more. Her running itself is depressing me😭."

Naahemaahbediak replied:

"This game is not what you needed at home. where you're starting to park it every second means something valuable 😍."

Watch the video.

