A group of high school pupils shared hilarious reactions after writing their Physics Paper 1, leaving Mzansi in stitches as their video went viral online

The learners’ creative and exaggerated responses to the question "How do you think you cooked?" perfectly captured the mix of confidence and confusion that many students feel after exams

Social media users flooded the comments with laughter, jokes, and relatable remarks as the TikTok clip sparked memes and light-hearted banter across Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A light-hearted video of high school pupils rating their performance after writing Physics Paper 1 has left Mzansi in stitches.

A group of pupils shared their thoughts and rated their Physics Paper 1. Image: @sunshinexlisa

Source: TikTok

The clip, which has gone viral on social media, captured the learners sharing their humorous and exaggerated reactions to how they felt about the exam.

In the video, a learner behind the camera asked the playful question:

"On a scale of 1 to 10, how do you think you cooked?"

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The first pupil, a confident girl, boldly responded with “1050,” while another enthusiastically shouted “100!” filled with excitement. Their exaggerated confidence quickly set the tone for the rest of the video.

A male learner, however, took a more creative approach, saying:

"I thought this question paper was gonna be very difficult, but I feel like I prepared for this like five, not cooked, like medium rare."

His witty analogy drew laughter from those around him. Another boy rated his effort a "good six," while one girl proudly claimed a "ten very cooked!" The responses continued to get funnier as one pupil declared, "I am grilled, deep fried, I’m steamed, yoh!" capturing the mix of emotions many students feel after a challenging paper.

Mzansi social media users couldn’t help but laugh at the relatable and expressive reactions. Many commented that the pupils perfectly summed up how it feels to face a tough Physics exam, confident at first, but unsure after seeing the paper.

The video that was posted by the TikTok user @sunshinexlisa on 4 November 2025 has since sparked a wave of memes and jokes, showing once again how South African learners find humour and unity even in exam season stress.

A learner in South Africa opened up about her Physics Paper 1 in a TikTok video. Image: @sunshinexlisa

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shares their thoughts on the pupils

People in South Africa took to the comments section to crack jokes as they flooded it, expressing their thoughts.

K said:

"You'll do good😭 I'll keep you in my prayers, shame."

Warabs shared:

"Since when is kinematics so difficult 😭😭"

Christina replied:

"The tree question🥀."

Matty-123 asked:

"Why is the one guy sound British?"

To which @sunshinexlisa responded by saying:

"He is British. He came to South Africa to find love and just stayed here ever since."

Watch the video below:

Other schooling stories are making waves

Briefly News reported that a recent clip showing the learners went viral on social media as they expressed their candid reactions to the first mathematics paper, and their comments have left many South Africans amused and empathetic.

reported that a recent clip showing the learners went viral on social media as they expressed their candid reactions to the first mathematics paper, and their comments have left many South Africans amused and empathetic. A Grade 1 learner's hilarious reactions during class had everyone remembering their school journey. The way his face told the story of every student's emotions left Mzansi in stitches.

A 26-year-old's decision to return to high school proves it's never too late for education. The inspiring way she tackled her studies had social media users cheering her on.

Source: Briefly News