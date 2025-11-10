Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie, had a romantic outing in Cape Town

On Saturday, 8 November 2025, a blogger reshared one of the photos on X (Twitter)

Social media users shared mixed reactions, with some applauding the couple for spending time together, while others questioned Dr Musa Mthombeni's seat choice

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie were scrutinised for their sitting arrangement during a helicopter ride. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Bathong! Mzansi just can’t let Dr Musa Mthombeni and his wife, Liesl Laurie, enjoy a romantic moment without weighing in.

The popular medical doctor and media personality previously rubbed South Africans the wrong way with his social media antics when his wife went on a girls' trip in France. Now, Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie are back in the headlines for their sitting arrangement during a helicopter ride.

Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie go on helicopter ride

On Saturday, 8 November 2025, entertainment and current affairs blog MDNNews reposted one of the photos Musa Mthombeni had earlier posted on his Instagram account on its X (Twitter) account. The photo was captioned:

“Dr Musa Mthombeni and his stunning wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, take romance to new heights with a scenic helicopter ride.”

In the photo, Musa Mthombeni and the former Miss South Africa were in a small helicopter wearing headsets. Liesl Laurie was sitting in the front, taking the selfie, while the recent graduate sat in the background, smiling warmly.

See the photo below:

SA scrutinises Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie's helicopter selfie

In the comments, social media users dissected the couple’s sitting arrangement in the helicopter. While others read too much into the couple’s body language, some applauded the couple for spending some quality time together.

Here are some of the comments:

@Mikequbec suggested:

“Wife at the front and you at the back, interesting setup, overcompensation disguised as romance is a killer.”

@zizilishnonifyd gushed:

“I love how they are enjoying each other and not rushing into having children or starting a family❤️❤️❤️”

@caiphus_kgatla argued:

“There are just unwritten laws about who sits in the front and back seat. I do not know, maybe it's different in a helicopter.”

@SterlingArcherI said:

“This is the only couple that gets published for simply going on holiday.”

@SewanondaJ claimed:

“Low key, you can see the brother is getting tired.”

@K20AEuroR88 said:

“Doc will be in tears.”

@Kgotacokhai asked:

“Why not sit at the back with him?”

@ChumaSamk91253 alleged:

“Something is off about this relationship. I cannot put a finger on what that off thing is.”

Dr Musa Mthombeni and Liesl Laurie's photo sparked an online discussion. Image: drmusamthombeni

Source: Instagram

Slik Talk slams Musa Mthombeni over viral post to wife

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that outspoken YouTuber Slik Talk criticised and advised Dr Musa Mthombeni after he took to Instagram to express just how much he missed Liesl Laurie.

Slik Talk joined a section of South Africans who felt that Dr Musa Mthombeni went overboard with his public display of affection for his wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, who was on a girls' trip in Paris, France. Slik Talk also warned Dr Musa Mthombeni using a metaphor of a puppy.

Source: Briefly News