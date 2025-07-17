Dr Musa Mthombeni has graduated once again and levelled up his qualifications

The famous influencer and former TV personality secured his master’s degree in Medicine, and took to social media to share the news

Followers cheered and congratulated Musa on his achievement, while others admired his clear thirst for knowledge

Dr Musa Mthombeni shared pictures from his recent graduation ceremony. Images: drmusamthombeni

One thing about Dr Musa Mthombeni, he will graduate, and he has now secured another qualification.

Musa Mthombeni celebrates his graduation

Dr Musa Mthombeni is collecting qualifications like they're going out of style, and recently bagged another one.

Taking to his Instagram page on 17 July 2025, the charismatic doctor and former YoTV presenter shared pictures from his graduation, where his mother and his darling wife, Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni, shared the moment with him.

Now with a master's degree in Medicine, Musa struggled with figuring out what people with his advanced qualification have for breakfast, and posed the question to his followers:

"What do Masters of Medicine graduates eat for breakfast again? Speak fast, the queue marshal looks mean and is about to call my number."

Dr Musa Mthombeni celebrated obtaining his Master's degree in Medicine. Image: drmusamthombeni

Previously, Briefly News shared insight into the doctor's recent qualification after meeting the requirements for his Master of Medicine in Diagnostic Radiology.

In 2024, he obtained his qualification as a diagnostic radiologist from the College of Medicine of South Africa and shared pictures from his graduation ceremony.

South Africans show love to Dr Musa Mthombeni

Social media users were proud and praised Musa for his latest win:

nolwazishange joked:

"Study for us too, since you want to take all these qualifications for yourself! Congratulations."

cornetmamabolo said:

"Congratulations, Dr. Musa. What an inspirational journey. This is powerful, Master Dr. Musa M."

khutso_modise_ was stunned:

"One thing about Dr Musa?! He will graduate, every year!"

nosimphiwezenani was shocked:

"Again????? Musa, you're taking all these qualifications! Well done, YoTv presenter."

mzwandilendlovu_ was moved:

"Badla, incwadi! This is so beautiful, man, congratulations, bro! So proud of you!"

Dr Musa Mthombeni impressed social media users after bagging another qualification. Image: drmusamthombeni

folafakathi praised Dr Musa:

"We Musa, a Master's candidate batya yonke into abayithandayo for breakfast. What a time to be alive. Seeing someone doing something so effortlessly. Biggest congratulations to Musa, uDokotela, @drmusamthombeni, usebenzile."

kekitlano posted:

"You're on NQF20 now. We can't touch you, please. Graduation comes every year for you, e tshwana le birthday. Congratulations, Dr."

palesa_robin joked:

"Mom, at this point, buys her outfits knowing she'll be attending a graduation soon."

dineomoloisane added:

"He ba re skolo a se fele ba ra wena, a great example, year in year out, you are graduating. So blessed. Congratulations once more, Dr Musa, @drmusamthombeni."

malera2 praised Dr Musa Mthombeni:

"A kind, caring, funny, SMART, fun, intelligent husband! @liesllaurie, sisi, unkulunkulu uyakhuthanda, mam. Congratulations to you both, we know Musa’s wins are your wins too."

