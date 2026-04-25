“One of Those Experiences…”: Dua Lipa Shares Love for SA After Incredible Kruger Trip
- Global pop superstar Dua Lipa shared a stunning set of photos and videos from her trip to South Africa
- The British Albanian singer described the experience as one of the most incredible trips of her life
- Fans and South Africans flooded the comments with love, with many begging her to add a Cape Town concert to her plans
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Dua Lipa has officially joined the long list of global celebrities who have fallen head over heels for South Africa. The Grammy award-winning pop star shared a gorgeous set of photos and videos on Instagram on 18 April 2026. She gave her millions of followers a look into what she described as the most incredible trip of her life. She shared the post with the message:
"David Attenborough eat your heart out!!!!! 🫀🫀🫀 I just had the most incredible trip of my life in South Africa. Being so close to such beautiful animals in their natural habitat, between Kruger Park and Sabi Sands, was something I can barely put into words."
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The photos showed her taking selfies in front of elephants and watching baboons socialise on rocks at sunset. She also shared a clip spotting a leopard moving through the dark by torchlight and holding what appeared to be a millipede in her bare hand. She also shared clips of zebras grazing together, a herd of elephants, giraffes and lions. Apart from those, there were several shots of her simply soaking it all in from a safari vehicle.
Kruger National Park is one of Africa's largest game reserves, covering nearly two million hectares across Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Sabi Sands, which shares an unfenced border with Kruger, is known for being one of the best places in the world to spot leopards in the wild. It is a private game reserve that offers luxury safari experiences, and guests regularly get extremely close sightings of the Big Five.
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Who is Dua Lipa?
Dua Lipa is one of the biggest pop stars in the world right now. Born in London to Kosovo Albanian parents, she rose to global fame with hits like New Rules, Levitating and Don't Start Now. She has won three Grammy Awards and seven Brit Awards and has built one of the most dedicated fan bases in pop music.
Her visit to South Africa has already put the country's safari destinations in front of hundreds of millions of people online.
Watch the Instagram post below:
Fans love Dua Lipa's visit to SA
The comments section on Dua Lipa's Instagram page was full of love and a few very funny observations:
@lisaingmarinelli wrote:
"Wearing Chanel on a game drive. Iconic."
@leah.degois said:
"Dua girl, we need a Cape Town show. 😭"
@_camerongp joked:
"I wonder if the animals know they are hanging out with Dua Lipa."
@sophiabush wrote:
"It is pure bliss. 🐆"
@marinasenuk said:
"It is a unique experience. But what a shame they light animals like that."
@mutxi said:
"Happy seeing you happy. 🥰🥰"
@gutierrezary wrote:
"The zebras. 🥹🥹❤️"
@magdalenaa.officiall added:
"So beautiful seeing nature. ❤️"
@betchesuk simply said:
"MAMA!!!!!"
@stephanievanrappard added:
"Of course, Singita."
More wild animal and SA travel stories
- Briefly News recently reported on a Johannesburg woman who discovered a mini safari experience just outside the city for R690.
- A domestic worker took on a baboon that broke into a home and somehow managed to chase it out.
- A tiger escaped its enclosure mid-performance at a Russian circus and jumped straight into the crowd.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a writer and editor with seven years of experience. Currently, she is a human interest writer at Briefly News and joined the publication in 2024. She began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later joined Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za