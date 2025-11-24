Chymamusique has put more of his belongings on sale, including his cars, studio equipment and motorcycles

The DJ and producer will not be able to drive due to the injuries he sustained from his car accident

Many fans have shown interest in some of Chyma's items, while others sympathised with the DJ for having to sell his belongings

Chymamusique opened up about having to sell his belongings after the accident. Images: Chymamusique

Source: Twitter

A collection of cars and motorcycles belonging to Chymamusique is now up for sale, as the DJ and producer must part with his belongings due to the life-altering injuries sustained in his horrific accident.

Forced to put his driving days on hold due to severe injuries, Chyma has placed more of his personal belongings on sale, including his 2023 Suzuki Boulevard M109R motorcycle and his Mercedes-Benz C-63.

Though he has not retired from music, the DJ is also selling his Pioneer CDJ-900 for R45,000,

With constant hospital visits, including a recent emergency trip to the ICU after suffering seizures and internal bleeding, Chyma admitted that he's not in the best shape to drive his vehicles.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I had a seizure and brain surgery, which might lead to epilepsy.

"I’m getting rid of my rides 'cause I can’t drive anymore due to my condition after the accident."

Due to his injuries, Chymamusique will not be able to use his cars and motorcycles, forcing him to sell them. Image: Chymamusique

Source: Twitter

On 30 August, the Lost In Words producer was involved in a horrific collision in Polokwane that claimed five lives, including that of his friend and fellow musician, DJ Poizen.

Since the crash, Chyma has focused on his recovery, which he later admitted cost an arm and a leg. This forced him to seek financial assistance from good Samaritans who have since come through for him greatly.

By selling the items "he doesn't need," the DJ said he hopes to rebuild his collection at a later stage. The move may also assist with recovering the money spent on his medical expenses, which he revealed averaged R15,000 a month."

"I’ll start afresh maybe in 2027 when I stable health."

An outpouring of supportive messages were sent as fans showed interest in purchasing his items while simultaneously expressing their sadness and empathy for the difficult situation that forced the DJ to sell his prized possessions.

Below are the items Chymamusique is selling.

Fans react to Chymamusique's "garage sale"

Fans took to the comment section with messages of encouragement for Chymamusique.

makhepula said:

"May the good God heal you physically, emotionally and spiritually, my brother. Keep well.'

matiko256 wrote:

"Keep fighting, my brother, and we were all worried when you got admitted again."

Fans sympathised with Chymamusique after being forced to sell his prized possessions. Image: Chymamusique

Source: Twitter

matiko256 posted:

"Good to see you back, king @Chymamusique. Hopefully, we will get vol 2 when the time is right. Wish you all the best in your healing journey."

kau_letjedi added:

"Take it easy. You will eventually drive again after a couple of years."

RonaldMaleka responded:

"Dear @Chymamusique, we love you, fam. Take one step at a time and don’t put too much pressure on your state of mind."

Chymamusique's Bank A Buddy reaches milestone

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Chymamusique sharing an update on the progress of his Bank A Buddy initiative.

He revealed that the donations campaign had reached a major milestone just a month after it was launched, all thanks to his fans and loved ones.

Source: Briefly News