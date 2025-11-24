Chymamusique proudly revealed how much money his loved ones and supporters managed to raise in donations

The DJ and producer started a Bank A Buddy campaign to raise money to cover his medical expenses, and the donations have officially surpassed the halfway mark

Taking to his social media page, Chyma was overwhelmed with emotions at the outpouring of support from his fans, who continue to rally behind him

South African DJ and producer Chymamusique is still on the road to recovery after his horrific car accident and is receiving the best care possible.

Weeks after launching his Bank A Buddy initiative to raise money for his medical expenses and upcoming surgeries, which require around R15,000 a month, Chyma revealed how much money his fans, friends and family have managed to gather.

On Sunday, 23 November 2025, Chyma took to his Twitter (X) page to share that his supporters and loved ones had surpassed R100,000 since the launch of the campaign.

"They raised 50% now on Back A Buddy to gift me, they’ve passed R100 000. I’m blessed to have such generous friends, family & supporters."

With the goal set at R200,000, Chyma proudly revealed that they had passed the halfway mark.

The donations are set to cover the multiple surgeries and medical care Chymamusique needs following the severe injuries and trauma he sustained in the accident.

The accident was a tragic event that took the lives of five individuals, including fellow musician DJ Poizen. Chyma was one of two survivors from the crash.

Although Chyma is contemplating postponing his surgeries, he has the comfort of knowing that the funds are secured to cover his medical expenses whenever he is ready.

Meanwhile, supporters are still contributing to the Bank A Buddy campaign, determined to help Chymamusique reach his final goal of R200,000.

Many continue to share their encouraging messages online, reinforcing the massive wave of support for the popular DJ and producer as he focuses on his recovery.

Read Chymamusique's post below.

Fans shower Chymamusique with love

Supporters celebrated the donations milestone and continue to rally behind Chymamusique with encouraging messages and calls to action to help him reach his goal.

Madidimale1 wrote:

"You are being rewarded for your good deeds, bro. You deserve all the help coming your way."

MTDO_THE_GIANT promised:

"We're getting our salaries this week, my G. We wanna push it to R200K as soon as we get paid."

nicholettkgobe posted:

"We will continue praying and supporting you. God always pulls through."

smash_cyril sent well-wishes:

"Speedy recovery, broski."

LKabi said:

"You've been there for a lot of people and asked for nothing in return. You deserve all the love you get back."

Fistaz_T added:

"We shall continue supporting."

