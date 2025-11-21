Resurfaced Video of Gospel Star Sechaba Pali Crying Sparks Worry Among Fans
- An old video of gospel singer Sechaba Pali has surfaced online, raising concerns among fans
- The bereaved singer, who tragically lost his wife and father two years ago, can be heard in the video sending a message to someone whom he blamed for the loss of his family
- Heartbroken fans sent prayers to the gospel star after the trauma he had experienced
South African gospel singer Sechaba Pali has left many fans heartbroken and deeply concerned about his well-being after a video of him surfaced online.
On Thursday, 21 November 2025, Twitter (X) user Am_Blujay shared a heart-wrenching video of the Khenth'eyakho singer breaking down while lamenting the loss of his family.
The grief-stricken singer can be heard in the video, placing the blame on someone he believes took his wife, father, and children
"You took my wife, I said nothing. You took my father; I said nothing. You took my children; I said nothing. Now you see that I'm drunk, Jesus is coming."
The video was taken shortly after the death of his wife, Nompilo, in 2023. Briefly News reported on the couple's horrific car accident, which occurred on their way from Welkom after attending an event.
"While driving, I think she wanted to overtake a taxi, but unyathele kakhulu and the car drifted and threw her outside."
The tragedy trended on social media, including a video from the crash and news of Sechaba's plea for donations to transport his wife's body home.
Earlier that year, in January, the gospel star had spoken about his unfortunate fall from grace and declining mental health, which he had blamed on his record label. He revealed that despite his success in the music industry, he had no money to bury his late father.
However, despite the tragedies, two years later, it now appears that things are slowly turning around for the Abanomona singer, who has returned to performing and sharing his gift with his loyal supporters.
Pali recently hosted a one-man show in Gaborone, Botswana, on 15 November, and has also been performing at events for loyal fans who continue to enjoy his music. It is clear that supporters across the region are celebrating his journey of healing and recovery.
Watch Sechaba Pali's videos below.
Fans react to Sechaba Pali's video
Heartbroken fans were moved to tears by Sechaba's weeps, sending prayers and words of comfort to the gospel star.
Keaobaka_M said:
"Oh man, and I was asking about him and where he is a few weeks back. Agh, man."
Penelope_Makala wrote:
"This is really painful. I grew up listening to him. Life challenges can really impact us negatively. I pray he gains the strength to get through what he’s facing. But someone tell him that the acceptance of situations we find ourselves in heals us."
sawtafrika posted:
"I feel his pain. I hope he takes it all out into his music. That's how an artist heals. Sending brotherly love to him."
Blaq_Mo was shattered:
"Nobody deserves such a life."
