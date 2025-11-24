A woman from Mpumalanga shared a video tribute to her late husband, revealing she lost him just two hours after their lobola negotiations finished

The post showed her in her lobola outfit, followed by scenes from the funeral, and ended with her two weeks later as a widow

South Africans sent condolences and support, with some sharing similar experiences of losing their partners at a young age

A young woman shared a post showing her heartbreaking story after losing her husband. Images: @mamikie.nonsindiso

Source: Facebook

A woman from Mpumalanga posted a heartbreaking tribute video on 21 November 2025 that showed the painful reality of losing her husband just hours after their lobola negotiations ended. TikTok user @mamikie.nonsindiso shared the emotional video that took viewers through the worst days of her life, from the joy of her lobola ceremony to becoming a widow. The video went viral, getting over 39,000 reactions, more than 900 comments, and over 180 shares. The woman captioned her post:

"My Dearest Husband. Not a day goes by without me thinking of you. Your love still surrounds me, your spirit continues to guide me. Sthandwa Sami, even though you are no longer here with me in this life, your presence still lives in my heart. I feel you in the quiet moments, in the memories we built and in the love that continues to surround me every day 😭 Thank you for choosing me, thank you for choosing me to walk this life's journey with me..."

The video showed different moments from what should have been the happiest time of her life. First, viewers saw the young woman in her lobola outfit, taking pictures and celebrating. Just two hours after the lobola negotiations ended, she received the devastating news that her future husband had passed away. The video then showed scenes from the funeral procession. The final image was a selfie of the woman dressed in black showing herself two weeks as a widow. The tragedy happened on 15 November 2025.

A young woman shared her tragic story of losing her husband so soon. Images: @mamikie.nonsindiso

Source: Facebook

Mzansi sends comfort and support

Social media users shared their condolences and sent messages of support to the grieving woman on her public Facebook page @mamikie.nonsindiso:

@Barulaganye Gasebatho wrote:

"Be comforted, dear."

@Doreen Titus said:

"Ah, may his soul RIP, sorry, babe 😞 I can imagine how you feel."

@Tebogo S Shigoaka added:

"I just went through your profile and realised of how happy you guys were. This is so sad. May you find strength and comfort during this tough time."

@Zee Nsibande shared:

"Phephisa cc, This is the worst pain ever 💔I also lost my husband as early as 28, it cuts deep, it's even worse, you didn't even enjoy yours for even a year. Phephisa."

@Meikie Mindaah wrote:

"I feel like hugging you because I know how you are feeling. He left me when I was 3 months pregnant. My son is 3 years old now, sorry, love."

@Century Mafu said:

"I'm sorry, dear, that you have to go through this; may his soul rest in peace 🕊️🤍"

Grief after losing a spouse

According to mental health experts at HelpGuide.org, losing a spouse or romantic partner brings deep emotional pain along with practical stress like funeral planning and financial worries. The grief includes missing daily routines, shared moments, and the future you imagined together. Many people feel alone, unsure about what comes next, and may wrestle with guilt or anger.

Experts state that grief looks different for everyone, and there’s no fixed timeline for healing. Support from friends, family, or grief counsellors can make a real difference during this time.

Briefly News reached out for comment, but did not receive any feedback by the time of publishing.

Watch the Facebook video below:

More heartbreaking loss stories

Briefly News recently reported on a head-on collision between a Toyota minibus and a VW Polo in the Eastern Cape that left three people dead.

recently reported on a head-on collision between a Toyota minibus and a VW Polo in the Eastern Cape that left three people dead. A son's emotional performance at his mother's funeral reached 13 million views after he broke down on stage.

The family of the second victim in Kharishma's car accident spoke out after their tragic loss.

Source: Briefly News