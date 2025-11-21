Cindy Mahlangu received a birthday shoutout from her fiancé and the father of her son, Bongani Zungu

The AmaZulu star posted a picture with his wife-to-be at a restaurant, accompanied by a sweet message to celebrate her special day

The online community flooded Cindy's Instagram page with heartfelt birthday wishes, celebrating her life and achievements

South African actress and entrepreneur Cindy Mahlangu's partner, Bongani Zungu, made her feel special on her birthday with a lovely shoutout.

On 21 November 2025, the soccer player, who plays for the Durban football club AmaZulu as a fierce midfielder, posted a birthday tribute to the mother of his son and wife-to-be on his Instagram story.

"Happy birthday, mama."

The message was accompanied by a photo of the Bad Influencer actress sitting in a restaurant.

The pair went public with their relationship in 2021 after months of dating rumours from supporters. The following year, they welcomed their first child together after Cindy posted a picture holding a baby in a bear onesie.

In 2023, the pair sparked engagement rumours after posting pictures together, with Cindy sporting a ring on her finger.

With her personal life flourishing and a new business, Mm Jeans, set to launch on 24 November, Cindy has every reason to celebrate her special day, and her supporters were not left out of the festivities.

See Bongani Zungu's post below.

Fans celebrate Cindy Mahlangu's birthday

Cindy posted a birthday tribute to herself on her Instagram page with the caption "+1," accompanied by pictures from a stunning shoot where she wore wavy hair and a black dress.

In her carousel was a text image with the words, "You're going to be," crossed out from the rest of the quote, "proof that God can do it," affirming that she is already living the proof that God can achieve the impossible through her.

Supporters flooded her comment section with sweet birthday tributes. Read some of their messages below.

TV personality Pearl Modiadie wrote:

"Happy birthday, Cindy. Enjoy your special day, beautiful."

2025 Miss South Africa Qhawe Mazaleni wrote:

"Happiest of birthdays, gorgeous."

rorisang_rm gushed over Cindy Thando:

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful woman I know."

goodhopee101 posted:

"@cindy_thando, birthday blessings, gorgeous. May God continue to shield and prosper you in good health, amen."

siyonabukelwa3 responded:

"Happy birthday to you, mama za Micha. My favourite person, may you have many more gigs in your journey. Love you loads, my angel."

polinero97250 showed love to Cindy Thando:

"@cindy_thando, happy birthday, my African queen. The best for you. Long life to you. I love you from the West Indies."

