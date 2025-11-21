Pop superstar Tyla recently enjoyed a night out with her sisters after secretly returning to South Africa

The singer and her girl squad posted pictures from their restaurant visit in Rosebank, which was followed by a stop at a popular nightclub

Social media supporters are geeking over the almost identical Seethal sisters, while others expressed shock over Tyla returning home under the radar

Tyla enjoyed a night out in Rosebank with her friends and sisters. images: tyla

Not Tyla having a homecoming under her fans' noses! The South African singer returned home and was recently spotted out with her sisters on Thursday, 20 November 2025.

Coming from the success of her sold-out show in Tokyo, the Water hitmaker is feeling on top of the world and basking in the glory with the people who matter the most to her.

Her older sister, Whitney Jasmin, shared a look inside their girls' night out at the lush Ocaso Restaurant in Rosebank.

Their outing included tasty food and drinks, and lots of pictures. Tyla's fan pages, teamtylaaa and TygersAccess, shared snaps from the ladies' outing, where the Water hitmaker kept her outfit casual with joggers and a sweatshirt, even posing for a photo with Mi Casa member, Mo-T.

Of course, no girls' night out would be complete without going to a nightclub, and the ladies made a stop at the famous Montana in the wee hours of the morning. The party continued with drink girls serving Don Julio and Veuve Clicquot.

While the purpose of her homecoming remains unknown, whether it's personal or to celebrate the success of her latest single, Chanel, it's clear that Tyla's loved ones were delighted to have her back.

See the pictures from the ladies' outing below.

Tyla and her sisters had dinner at the Ocaso Restaurant in Rosebank. Image: whitneyjasmin_.

Tyla went to Montana with her sisters and friends. Image: whitneyjasmin_.

Tyla and her sisters enjoyed themselves at Montana nightclub in Rosebank. Image: whitneyjasmin_.

Fans react to Tyla's night out

Online users gushed over Tyla and her gorgeous sisters, while others expressed shock at the singer returning home under the radar.

thekonyjen joked:

"There’s like four Tylas in one frame, omg."

dippedchips posted:

"Aw, she’s home."

LWavezzz compared Tyla and Sydney:

"First picture dribbled me, I wasn't sure who Syd or Tyla was."

sinaking_1 complained:

"All this time, Tyla is home and we didn't know about it? I'm irritated!'

SONGE7O posted:

"She was 1KM from me, and nobody told me?"

zenzo99815279 responded:

"Welcome home."

Meanwhile, others speculated about the purpose of Tyla's surprise return home.

Having recently declared her support for the Women For Change movement in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide, fans speculated whether Tyla returned home for the protests, taking place on 21 November all across South Africa.

Babycarter87053 asked:

"Is she going to the march?"

Chuchi_M speculated:

"She’s probably back for the women’s shutdown."

MaleboDial86834 said:

"I think she would be singing the national anthem at the G20."

Tyla's new single reaches milestone

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Tyla's latest single Chanel reaching an incredible milestone.

Coming from its release, the song has become a TikTok sensation, and its accompanying dance challenge has made it a global hit.

