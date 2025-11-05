Tyla's success put American rapper Yung Miami in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons

After the singer's latest single, Chanel , shot up on the streaming charts, South Africans couldn't help but mock Yung Miami

This comes after she accused Tyla of stealing the song's concept from her, claims that have since caused a rift between their fan bases

Yung Miami trended after Tyla's 'Chanel' was declared a global hit.

American rapper Yung Miami is once again trending alongside Tyla after she accused the singer of copying her.

Real name Caresha Romeka Brownlee, the former City Girls member claimed that Tyla stole the concept of her unreleased song, Take Me To Chanel, after she played it for her.

The rapper pointed to the similar luxury-brand theme, contrasting her line "Take me to Chanel" with Tyla's lyrics, "Put me in Chanel." She insisted that Tyla "ran off with my song." Meanwhile, the singer has yet to make a public statement, instead focusing on promoting her song.

The controversy quickly divided social media, with some fans siding with Yung Miami, claiming that the timing was suspicious. On the other hand, some people defended Tyla, arguing that the songs sounded different, citing that luxury brand references in songs were common.

As the drama continued to intensify, Yung Miami kept the pressure on, while Tyla's silence only seemed to fuel the online speculation. Meanwhile, only one song has managed to become a global hit.

Just a week after it was released on Friday, 24 October 2025, Tyla's single has been streamed nearly seven million times on Spotify, while the music video garnered over 3.6 million views on YouTube in just 12 days.

Tyla's song 'Chanel' topped Billboard's US Afrobeats charts days after Yung Miami accused her of copying her.

Entertainment commentator, PopBase, revealed on Twitter (X) that Chanel debuted at number one on Billboard’s U.S. Afrobeats chart, becoming her third number one single on the chart.

Not only were South Africans and loyal supporters elated by the news, but many took to the comment section to troll Yung Miami, even demanding a statement from her.

Read the PopBase announcement below.

Fans react to Chanel's success

Online users came in guns blazing, ready to troll Yung Miami over her comments about Tyla. Read some of their reactions below.

cantleavethegc trolled:

"Yung Miami could never."

LethaboMaluke24 tagged Yung Miami:

"Wake up, girl, @YungMiami305."

uNjabulo__ mocked Yung Miami:

"@YungMiami305, you were saying?"

Camagwini_G joked:

"Don't let Yung Miami see this!"

Tygers slammed Yung Miami after Tyla's song 'Chanel' became a chart-topping hit.

stoogie_m said:

"Fight back and release yours, @YungMiami305."

nhlanhlar_ added:

"@YungMiami305, it must hurt seeing her win like this."

UMightBeFucked laughed:

"Chi, that other girl's three fans are seething in the comments."

xosharelizabeth trolled Yung Miami:

"Caresha, do this and beat her."

wewannnaparty mocked:

"@YungMiami305, where you at, girl?"

Yung Miami accused of copying Mandoza

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to more South Africans trolling Yung Miami on social media.

After accusing Tyla of stealing her song, Mzansi turned the tables on the rapper, slamming her for allegedly copying the late Kwaito star Mandoza's concept for one of his hit songs.

