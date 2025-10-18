Americans Defend Tyla After Yung Miami Accuses Tyla of Stealing Her Song

The internet went wild after American rapper Yung Miami accused Tyla of stealing her song in a now-viral Twitter post

People, including those from the US, bashed her for clout chasing and defended the Uppity African

Tyla’s family and her fans around the globe shared subtle clapbacks at the rapper, and hundreds of TikTok videos linked to the matter went viral yesterday

South Africa’s Grammy Award-winning artist went viral yesterday after an American rapper accused her of stealing her song.

Americans defended Tyla after upcoming rapper Yung Miami accused her of stealing one of her songs. Image: @Taylor Hill/Aaron J. Thornton

One of the City Girls, Yung Miami, shared a tweet claiming Tyla stole her song Take Me To Chanel. The post was made after the South African songstress shared a snippet of her unreleased single Put Me In Chanel.

Yung Miami claimed to have played Tyla the song when they were chilling together earlier this year. People online pointed out that the songs did not even sound similar:

“One song definitely sounds better than the other.”

Fans notice why Yung Miami was after Tyla on Twitter

A TikTokker realised that the rapper was after clout and wanted to bring traffic to her daughter’s new business venture, Summer Miami Cosmetics. Yung Miami posted a lengthy tweet congratulating her child just minutes before she started the Tyla drama:

“Since you were little, l've watched you play in my makeup, pose in the mirror, and tell me. Mommy, I wanna be like you. You've always been my girly girl. Confident, creative, and full of sparkle. I see so much of myself in you, but even more, I see your own light shining bright.”

Instead of directly shedding light on her daughter’s project, Yung Miami unintentionally promoted Tyla’s song, with fans begging her to release it. Sharleen Jasmin, Tyla’s mother, jammed to the unreleased song coming out on 24 October, and many fans around the globe have already created videos using the snippet.

Fans defend Tyla after Yung Miami accuses her of stealing her song

Social media users were not convinced after one of the City Girls tried to come for Tyla:

Yung Miami received major backlash for accusing Tyla of stealing her underperforming track. Image: @Alberto Rodrigues/Taylor Hill

@thandeka_anne wrote:

“These songs don’t even sound the same.”

@Lk Smith highlighted:

“She knows the audience that comes with Tyla.”

@kolesmith 🇿🇦 shared:

“She's trying to pay them bills since the only person who'd buy her a Chanel is in prison. She should tell us how Diddy is doing.”

@Mrs S said:

“Now everyone wants to beef with Tyla for clout.”

@Intemnandi explained:

“Tyla has never ever had beef with anybody or said anything about anybody. It's all these random people that can't keep her name out of their mouths because they know she's THAT GIRL.”

@tayenedits pointed out:

“This is so strange, the promo for Chanel started way back in July with the Europe label promo for WWP. Now, all of a sudden, when the song's release date is announced, a claim of plagiarism comes along. Tyla has teased this song for months! Like?”

@🪷🌸MARS🌸🪷 stated:

“Why did Yung Miami wake up the South Africans? It better be for engagement, cuz you know they don’t play about Tyla.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

South Africans fight back after Black Americans boycott Tyla

Briefly News also previously reported that a man from the UK dived deeper into the issue that Black Americans have with the South African songstress Tyla. The content creator pointed out that the attacks on the musician were mainly xenophobic after he watched a series of videos.

