After a Thai pageant executive questioned Miss Mexico's intelligence and called security for her removal from the sashing ceremony, the reigning Miss Universe walked out with several titleholders

Miss Universe Organisation President Raúl Rocha released a statement, restricting the executive's participation in the events

Internet users were glad Miss Mexico defended herself and applauded the other beauty queens who stood with her in solidarity

Miss Universe 2024 supported Miss Mexico after a pageant executive reprimanded her. Images: @victoriaakjaer, @fatimaboschfdz

The 74th Miss Universe competition saw the reigning queen, Victoria Kjær Theilvig of Denmark, and other international titleholders walk out of the sashing ceremony on 4 November, 2025. This comes after a heated exchange between Thai pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil and Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch.

The competition is scheduled to take place at the Impact Challenger Hall in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on 21 November, 2025.

In a viral video, a frustrated Nawat questioned and reprimanded Fatima in front of the other contestants about her absence from sponsorship promotions he had organised, raising concerns over public shaming. According to claims from internet users, Fatima had not participated under the advisement of her team, as it was not part of the official Miss Universe Organisation activities.

Nawat proceeded to call the Miss Mexico national director a "dummy" and labelled Fatima a "dummy," too, for following his orders. When Fatima stood up from her seat to audibly defend herself, Nawat questioned her actions and called for security. This led to the mass walkout from titleholders.

After leaving the venue, Miss Universe 2024 stated:

"This is about empowering women's rights. This is not how things should be handled. To trash another girl is beyond disrespectful, and it's nothing I stand for."

Miss Mexico addressed the media, expressing her love and respect for those in Thailand while pointing out Nawat's 'disrespectful' actions.

"This is a platform for our voices, and no one can shut down our voices."

Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, stood up for herself after Nawat Itsaragrisil reprimanded her. Image: @fatimaboschfdz

According to TikTok user Kelsey Fagan, Nawat hopped onto Instagram Live to explain his side of the story. Some of the things he allegedly mentioned were that not all the delegates wanted to cooperate with the big event he wanted, most likely a dinner that wasn't authorised by Miss Universe's president, Raúl Rocha. It was also alleged that roughly 20 women didn't want to participate in the sponsorship, which upset Nawat, as he was paying for it and wanted something in return.

Regarding his call for security, Nawat allegedly felt afraid and uncomfortable.

On 5 November, 2025, Raúl released a video addressing the controversy and stated that he had restricted Nawat's participation in the events.

Expressing solidarity with the women, Raúl announced:

"I have instructed our CEO, Mario Búcaro, on behalf of the Miss Universe Organisation, to detail all the corporate and legal actions we will undertake as a result of the malicious acts committed by Nawat.

"I have also instructed a delegate of executives of the Miss Universe Organisation and diplomatic executives, including Mr Mario Búcaro and Ronald Day, to immediately travel to Thailand and take control of this concentration and the event itself."

The president reiterated that Miss Universe is an empowerment platform for women and their voices to be heard around the world.

Before Raúl's official statement was released, the Miss Universe Organisation released a written statement following the viral interaction between Nawat and Fatima.

The Miss Universe Organisation released a statement before the president's public address. Image: @missuniverse

Miss Universe drama sparks online debate

Thousands of people on the internet headed to the comment section to share their thoughts and opinions about what led to several delegates walking out.

@jialilia commented under the post:

"We need him gone immediately because he defeats the very purpose of what Miss Universe is in the first place."

@tiad1180 spotted one of the beauty delegates standing behind Miss Mexico and said:

"Props to Miss Iraq for standing tall beside her."

@__evalynnn__ told the online community:

"I'm proud of that strong Mexican queen."

@007_dietrich wondered in the comment section:

"The big question is, why is Nawat being messy? It's not even his pagent. Why is he even there?"

@truthfromthailand0 stated with a laugh:

"When an empowered man meets an empowered woman, I always grab popcorn."

@kawaii_taekpop boldly exclaimed:

"Stop having men lead these events!"

