Beauty queen and influencer Melissa Nayimuli has addressed her crowning as Miss Universe 2025

Nayimuli began trending on social media this week after Miss Universe announced her as South Africa's representative for the 2025 competition, set for November in Thailand

The beauty queen, who previously competed in the Miss SA competition, received backlash on social media this week

Former Miss SA star Melissa Nayimuli will represent SA at Miss Universe. Image: Melissa Nayimuli

Source: Instagram

Newly crowned Miss Universe South Africa Melissa Nayimuli speaks about her new title after previously competing for the Miss SA competition.

Nayimuli recently received backlash on social media when she was crowned Miss Universe SA.

The beauty queen shared on her Instagram account on Thursday, 23 October 2025, that she's embracing every moment.

“This moment is a full circle for me. I am embracing each and every step of this journey with trust in the universe, the love and support from my countrymen and women, faith in divine timing, and a message so important to share on a global platform. A message of unity, transformation, rebirth and resilience, “ said Nayimuli.

Nayimuli previously competed in the Miss SA event in 2020 and 2023, where she made it to the Top 5 round on both occasions.

The Miss Universe 2025 competition will take place on 21 November in Thailand.

Social media reacts to Nayimuli's video

Former Miss SA Shudufhadzomusida said:

"Congratulations, Mellie❤️. Go get 'em❤️🔥."

Daniwalker wrote:

"I have been waiting for this moment for years. Congratulations queen! You deserve this!"

Qhawemazaleni responded:

"Brilliant! 🥹❤️❤️ Congratulations Melissa."

Media personality Candicemodiselle said:

"A blessing delayed is never denied! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 Congratulations, Mel!"

Sashaleelaurel replied:

"Listen, 👏👏❤️❤️❤️ God knows you deserve it. Congratulations."

Actress Lunathimampofu commented:

"So deserving, so gorgeous queen 👑❤️."

Former Miss SA winner Lalela_mswane wrote:

"Let's go 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Former Miss SA winner Ndavi.nokerii said:

"Congratulations, my gorgeous! ❤️ so excited for your journey."

Sakky_zie commented:

"Listen! When you are supposed to get it, it will not miss you.Congratulations @melissanayimuli ❤️."

Melissanayimuli thanked her friends and said:

"Chosi Chosi, the story continues!❤️🙏🏾🥹. Thank you so much for all the love and support, guys! It means more than you know!!!!! I am truly humbled and filled with so much gratitude! Let’s walk this journey together! 🌍✨. God’s Will. God’s Time 🙏🏾❤️."

Nosiphotwani reacted:

"Dreams are never delayed with God! @melissanayimuli You are bringing the crown home. 🎉🎉😍❤️."

Nosiphotwani wrote:

"To think how upset I was you didn't win Miss SA. Look at God! Congrats @melissanayimuli, know you're going to represent the country well. Chosi, Chosi!!! Go girl!"

Tharina_botes commented:

"Congratulations, babe @melissanayimuli, I am so happy for you ♥️♥️♥️."

Queen_fischer said:

"Ma’am, I want to cry! Congratulations, my queen ❤️."

Chuma_matsaluka reacted:

"Congratulations!❤️🔥."

Miss SA winner will not compete in Miss Universe 2025

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the Miss South Africa organisation explained why the 2025 queen will not participate in the Miss Universe pageant in November.

Social media users expressed disbelief, with some dismissing the organiser's explanation with examples of similar situations.

The announcement comes after one of the top 10 finalists quit the Miss S pageant, further adding to the surprises this year.

