The Miss South Africa Organisation explained why the 2025 queen will not participate in the Miss Universe pageant in November

Social media users expressed disbelief, with some dismissing the organiser's explanation with examples of similar situations

The announcement comes after one of the top 10 finalists quit the Miss S pageant, further adding to the surprises this year

Miss SA Organisation explained why the 2025 queen will not compete in Miss Universe.

The Miss South Africa Organisation has delivered another twist by revealing that the 2025 winner will not participate in the Miss Universe pageant in November.

Reigning queen Mia Le Roux will hand over her crown to one of the nine women in the running for the Miss South Africa title on 25 October 2025. After delays, which sparked speculation that the pageant wouldn’t take place this year, the Miss South Africa Organisation has delivered another shocker.

Why Miss SA 2025 won't compete in Miss Universe

The organisers of the Miss South Africa pageant have ruled out any possibility that the incoming queen would compete in the Miss Universe competition on 21 November in Thailand.

The organisers announced the development during a media briefing, where they confirmed that one of the top 10 finalists had withdrawn from the Miss South Africa pageant. According to a report by The South African, a representative confirmed that Mia Le Roux’s successor will not participate in the Miss Universe pageant.

The representative explained why Miss South Africa 2025 will not be participating in this year’s Miss Universe competition. The representative said:

“This year, Miss South Africa will not be competing at Miss Universe due to the timing. It requires up to three months of planning to go abroad and compete in South Africa. It would be impossible…and not fair for Miss South Africa to not get fully prepped for that.”

It is unclear if the Miss South Africa Organisation still has ties with Miss Universe or has ended its relationship, as it did with other international pageants.

What peeps said about Miss SA not competing Miss Universe 2025

After the blog missuupdates shared the update that Miss SA 2025 would not be competing in the Miss Universe on Instagram, social media users weighed in with mixed reactions. Several challenged the Miss South Africa Organisation’s explanation, while others supported the organisers' decision.

Here are some of the comments:

bulelaniguwa shared:

“Miss USA 2021 Elle Smith had a week to prepare for Miss Universe and still placed in the top 10. Surely, we can in 2 weeks. Bored.”

chilauretta_ suggested:

“They should have appointed a qualified previous runner-up or former contestant who did well. I was really hoping to see South Africa represented.”

playingsmart91 asked:

“What will the winner get in return? Just a national crown? Why would the other girls be competing for? 😂 Miss South Africa Organisation is really putting in strange work ethics.”

mwelasendabula agreed:

“I respect their responsible decision, there's no pressure.”

_life.of.sia claimed:

“There’s nothing good about Miss Universe anymore anyway, just so much drama, corruption and unfairness. Miss South Africa alone is good and enough.”

debra_anna_kateri declared:

"This is very unfair to all the ladies."

Social media reacted to the confirmation that Miss SA 2025 would not compete in Miss Universe.

Miss SA's new format fails to impress

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South Africans were not impressed with the voting system introduced by the Miss South Africa Organisation.

The voting process unsettled many people who learned that they needed to spend money to vote for their favourite candidates. Others expressed disappointment at the lengthy voting process.

