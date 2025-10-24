South African actress Sma Mathibeli recently celebrated another huge personal milestone

The former Yizo Yizo star excitedly announced on social media that she had graduated again

She posted a video of her graduation ceremony and memories taken during the day on Instagram

Halala! South African celebrities keep on winning this year, and the former Yizo Yizo actress Sma Mathibeli recently celebrated a huge win in her life that had many netizens cheering for her on social media.

On Thursday, 23 October 2025, the popular excitedly announced on her Instagram page that she had bagged herself another degree from Mancosa. Mathibeli posted a video showcasing her graduation ceremony and the sweet memories she created on this blissful day with her family.

She paired the video with a sweet message to herself and reads:

"The journey of becoming never stops. Grateful to have completed this chapter and now onto my next one, then another one...Each step hits different when you’ve fully accepted who you are and where you’re meant to be. Because the truth is, you never really arrive; you just keep climbing, growing, and becoming. #CFG #nkunzikayhlehli."

See the post below:

Fans congratulate Sma on her milestone

Shortly after the star shared the news about her graduation on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Here's what they had to say below:

phindiguleburley said:

"Halala… that’s #MySize 🙌🏾🥰💝 Congratulations Swiright."

theladyfrommwense wrote:

"Congratulations and may Jehovah be sanctified."

_mbaliz commented:

"Slender and Smart🔥Beauty and Brains👌🏽Super proud of you SmaTsatsa."

Radio host Lady K said:

"Well done Smawe waze wamuhle -congratulations."

raquel_lochenberg responded:

"Congratulations Sma. Super proud of you."

vistakalipa replied:

"Congratulations shlobo sam. There is no ceiling; just keep rising and rising."

mokoenarorisang mentioned:

"The way BhutCalvin is looking at you🥹🥰 usebenzile Sis Sma. Congratulations 🥳 forward you go."

A look at other celebs who graduated

Mathibeli isn't the only celebrity who has shared on their social media page that they've bagged a degree this year and in 2024. Briefly News has previously reported on some of the stars who have graduated before Sma.

In September 2025, the popular Ayanda Thabethe shared a glimpse into her graduation ceremony and received warm congratulations from her celebrity friends.

shared a glimpse into her graduation ceremony and received warm congratulations from her celebrity friends. In May 2025, Afro soul singer Berita revealed that she is now a graduate. She received her qualification from the University of Pretoria and is now working on her MBA.

Former Cashtime rapper, KidX, returned to school to polish his craft and gain insight into the music business. Taking to his Instagram page on 13 October 2025, the star shared a picture of himself at his graduation ceremony.

Seemah branches out into DJing

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Seemah launching her career as a DJ.

The famous podcaster and influencer was captured in a now-viral video performing her set at a nightclub. However, social media did not react well to her new side hustle. Coming from the controversial Russian job program, social media users were not impressed by Seemah's sudden switch to DJing and criticised her for joining the apparent trend.

