South African singer Berita is extremely excited after she secured a qualification recently

The University of Pretoria graduate also revealed that she is now focused on working on her MBA

Fans celebrated the singer, who was married to Nota Baloyi, saying she has every reason to celebrate

Berita has graduated from the University of Pretoria. Image: Beritaafrosoul

Nothing like the feeling of watching all your hard work come to fruition. That is the case with Afro soul singer Berita, who shared that she has bagged a qualification.

Berita celebrates graduating

Taking to social media, the Jikizinto hitmaker shared some inspiring pictures from her graduation day. Berita was studying at the University of Pretoria, judging from her Instagram video.

In her caption, Berita said enrolling to study at the tertiary level was the best decision she has ever made.

"The best decision I ever made was to look ahead. Celebrating this milestone with gratitude."

Fans congratulate Berita

Taking to her comments section, fans congratulated Nota Baloyi's ex-wife, Berita, and shared some kind words.

moneoa exclaimed:

"Sana !!?! An educated hottie."

simzngema congratulated:

"Congratulations, sisi."

yvonne_chakachaka remarked:

"I am so proud of you. Congrats."

joel_prince reminisced:

"Congratulations, MaKhumalo. You have always been a hard worker. I remember when we used to wait for you in the parking lot to finish exams at WUSU then we drove to gigs. Look at you now."

the.finebabe said:

"Massive congratulations. Super proud of you MaKhuya."

edzaiz shared:

"Congratulations, Berita. This is amazing, well done."

Nota on getting divorced from Berita

Controversial podcaster Nota Baloyi opened up about his divorce from Berita in 2024. After finalising the proceedings in June, Nota said he felt as though he had failed.

“Of course, I’m heartbroken that I am divorced; it’s the biggest failure in my life.”

After signing the divorce papers, Nota revealed that he and Berita hugged and said their goodbyes:

"I tried my best to look good. I was dressed in a suit that she had made. I combed my hair and made sure my cologne smelled fresh. I was like, 'I'm leaving a great last impression,' and that was it."

"'Closure' is a good description because, as a man, you're most obsessed about not failing, so it's always hard to accept a failure at anything. The one thing I didn't want to do was give up. Whatever goes down, at least I didn't give up; let's go down fighting. I was satisfied. I hugged her and wished her the best, and then my dad and I left."

Berita marks 30th birthday filled with gratitude following divorce

In a previous report from Briefly News, on her 30th birthday, after signing the divorce papers, Berita expressed gratitude for having come this far.

"Today, my heart is filled with gratitude. I think about my journey thus far, and I’m grateful for the road I have travelled, the highs and lows, the trying times, the confusion, the naivety, the growth in self-awareness and ultimately, the acceptance of who I am. Thirty-three and free!"

