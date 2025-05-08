South African actress Morjorie Langa recently opened up about her acting journey and losing her baby

Langa, who portrays the comedic role of Gloria in e.tv's long-running soapie Scandal! admits that losing her baby was hard

Fans of the actress took to the YouTube channel, Mommy Diaries to comfort the Limpopo-born star

Popular actress, Marjorie Langa, who portrays the role of Gloria in e.tv's popular show Scandal!, recently revealed that she lost her baby.

The How To Ruin Christmas star also opens up about her childhood and her acting journey on Pasi Koetsele's podcast, Mommy Diaries.

Langa reveals on the YouTube channel that she lost her first child because of a car accident.

"I fell pregnant when I was 30, and I lost the baby. Unfortunately, I got involved in a car accident. I was super excited. I didn't know there was a crack in my uterus. It was the right time because I was working already and independent," says the actress.

Langa adds: "I was traumatised. It hurt me, the whole process. People don't understand mi*carriage what you go through as a human being apart from the physical aspect."

The talented actress also reveals that the other reason why she was excited was that her menstrual circle was not regular.

"So, I didn't just fall pregnant normally, it was not easy. I had to go to doctor's, who advised me to try this and try that, and eventually I fell pregnant," says the star.

South Africans react to the actress' interview

@likhaphaleboela6043 said:

"You just gotta love Pasi man. She has built meaningful relationships in the industry and is friends with everyone. She seems so pure and sincere."

@PulaneMokgampanyane replied:

"I am a mother of 3. I had my first when I was only 17 so he was raised by my mom all his life. He is 19 now and I don't really know how to be a mom to him. I want to and this platform helps me every day. Thanks, Pasi and may it grow."

@letlotloRamatsa said:

"I’m in love with mommy diaries. I am not a mom however it’s making me appreciate women Who are mothers more. I pray your platform grows."

@SiphesihleAnderson replied:

"Every time I watch these episodes, I always wish I can have a friend like Pasi. I can tell that you're a great friend and everyone feel seen, heard and special around you. You have a blessed community, and it shows the type of person you are! Much love."

Muvhango actress Liteboho Molise discusses her divorce

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that fan-favourite actress Liteboho Molise recently opened up about her acting journey, getting divorced, and motherhood.

Molise, who portrays the villainous role of Teboho Mukwevho in SABC2's soapie Muvhango, admits that getting divorced was hard.

Fans of the actress took to the YouTube channel, Mommy Diaries, to comfort the Lesotho-born star.

