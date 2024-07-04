Berita recently celebrated her 30th birthday and marked the milestone filled with gratitude and peace

The singer recently finalised her divorce from Nota Baloyi, and suggested that she now feels free

However, the controversial music executive was anything but cheerful after his marriage collapsed

Berita was beaming with joy as she celebrated her birthday, and said she was filled with gratitude and pure content.

Berita celebrates her birthday

Coming from her divorce from Nota Baloyi, songbird, Berita finally broke her silence as she celebrated another trip around the sun.

The Siyathandana hitmaker shared photos of herself singing on stage and wrote a heartfelt tribute to mark her 30th birthday on 3 July, saying she was grateful for the lessons she learned along the way:

"Today, my heart is filled with gratitude. I think about my journey thus far, and I’m grateful for the road I have travelled, the highs and lows, the trying times, the confusion, the naivety, the growth in self-awareness and ultimately, the acceptance of who I am. Thirty-three and free!"

Nota Baloyi reacts to divorce from Berita

In contrast to her elation, Nota Baloyi was anything but ecstatic after his divorce was finalised in court.

Speaking on The Hustler's Podcast, Nota said he fought for his marriage till the bitter end, saying he didn't want to give up because that's not how he was wired.

Briefly News reported on the controversial music executive's reaction to being a divorcee, where he said he attempted to make a great final impression by wearing a suit Berita made him.

Life, career and business coach, Penny Holburn, spoke to Briefly News about Nota's attempt:

"People interpret words and actions differently. Someone may see you wearing something they made for you and be angry or hurt. Someone else may see you as respecting them and recognising something nice they did. Some may find it funny, and others may find it rude, disrespectful and possibly even belittling.

"If you want to ensure you are respectful and polite, be aware of the many different interpretations people may have of what you say and do, and stick to being neutral.

