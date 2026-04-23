A couple from Bloemfontein went viral after they got married in a wedding they hosted in the township

Their union touched many South Africans, and a kind lady recently went out of her way to make their love even more memorable

Videos on TikTok showed that the couple celebrated getting married once again, and this time it was a professionally organised white wedding

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Two lovebirds took social media by storm when they tied the knot in March 2026. They went viral because a whole township in Bloemfontein celebrated them walking down the aisle.

A Bloemfontein couple had part two of their wedding festivities that went viral. Image: @kekamogetswe

Source: TikTok

Videos posted on 29 April 2026 showed that their union touched so many that they were able to get another chance to get married again. South Africans were touched after seeing how the couple showed up for more wedding festivities.

In a TikTok video by @kekamogetswe, a woman said that she saw the viral wedding couple and offered them a professional shoot. They were dressed for a traditional white wedding, and their union was a spectacle once again. This time, the couple's wedding ceremony was professionally organised, and the bride was wearing a typical white wedding gown with professionally done makeup and hair. See the video videos of their wedding redo below:

South Africa appreciates couples sweet wedding

Many people felt that the couple deserved yet another wedding celebrations after the magic they created in their township. Their past wedding circulated all over social media as they celebrated with their community. The love birds showed immense love for each other in their initial viral wedding. Read people's takes about the couple below:

A couple was married in Bloemfontein and they celebrated their union in their kasi. Image: Aluta / Pexels

Source: UGC

Sizwe123 was happy for the happy couple:

"Let's congaratulate them,last month's wedding was a rehearsal, its a job well done this time #its her turn ladies👌🥰❤️"

Ntombi gushed over the pair in deep love:

"Wedding after wedding,l can't wait for the third one even if you get married every month l won't complain ngiyanithanda no love🥰"

Leratowagner55 enjoyed seeing the wedding:

"I wish I can go wake my late husband and demand a second wedding😌"

Kitzwatt love seeing the two lovers enjoy each other:

"I love that they are serious about their lifestyle, same friend, same DJ, same musiC, hubby is more in love 😻"

MATONKI wa THABENG40 said:

"No no no another wedding my husband, Lenna wa nkolota."

CharlotteH appreciated the couple's new wedding look:

"Hai is this them they look so different 🥰 we're still with you."

Dooh remembered the previous viral wedding:

"Just hope this wedding won't follow me like the previous one🤣"

Lindor was impressed:

"Ababahle mhle nomakoti wow her make up hairstyle 🔥"

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People appreciated the large money bouquet that a woman showed people she got at her traditional wedding.

A cute couple got married and their white wedding was a breathtaking sight that impressed many

Online users were touched by a traditional interracial wedding that celebrated both of the people's cultures in a TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News