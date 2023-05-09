A beautiful couple got married, and their wedding day was one for the books as it viral on the socials

The video of their special day attracted lots of attention as people could not get over how breathtaking the ceremony was

After seeing the man and woman solidify their bond, people showered them with compliments on organising the special event

Two love birds became legally married, and their special day was a viral hit. The newlyweds took TikTok by storm with their movie-like wedding.

A Mzansi couple got hitched, and people were in awe over their wedding day. Image: @nokanamojapelo

Source: TikTok

People were moved as they saw the video celebrating young love. Many others were moved by the decor and vibe of the entire union.

Couple's wedding day amazes TikTok users

A video by @nokanamojapelo shows a man marrying his best friend, and their wedding was quite the sight. The two looked like they had a dream white wedding. The pair got married in a whimsical venue surrounded by friends and family. Watch the video below:

SA showers newlyweds with compliments

Mzansi peeps love to see weddings, and this one garnered over a quarter of a million views. People commented to say that their wedding had a unique edge to it.

soul commented:

"Her dress and hair? so beautiful."

Nonhlanhla Siwela commented:

"This wedding is different."

juliennesumbiantonio commented:

"The venue."

Zen commented:

"I need to see colourful braids on brides more often."

Evidence_Gama commented:

"This Venue is always hosting the most dopests and unique weddings"

ikigai commented:

"I love this."

