Mzansi laughs at a teacher's playful classroom greeting as his students honour his graduation status in the most endearing way

Graduation season in South Africa celebrates the hard work and perseverance of students, families, and educators

Online reactions to the TikTok clip show humor and appreciation for creative classroom dynamics, with some people joining in the fun

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Meneer Mapela's education achievements don't go unnoticed by his students. Image: @meneer_mapela/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A TikTok video by @meneer_mapela posted on 22 April 2026 has Mzansi completely laughing after showing a classroom moment that turned a simple morning greeting into a homage to his educational achievements.

In the now-viral TikTok clip, the teacher is seen walking into his classroom, dressed in two orange graduation sashes as he's greeted by his learners in an unexpectedly playful way. Instead of a standard morning greeting, the class enthusiastically addresses him as a 2x graduate, setting the tone for the entire interaction. The teacher continues the usual routine, with the class ending each response to him with '2X graduate.'

The light-hearted exchange has since ignited laughter online, with many praising the fun classroom dynamic. The teacher captioned his post:

"You’re a 2X graduate, and your learners greet you like a star 💫❤️🥹Oh, I love them 😂😂😂"

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The teacher couldn't help but smile at the honor. Image: @meneer_mapela

Source: TikTok

Graduation season honours achievements

Autumn graduation season in South Africa is a proud and emotional time as universities across the country celebrate students completing their qualifications. Families gather for formal ceremonies, photos, and milestones that mark years of hard work and sacrifice. From first degrees to postgraduate achievements, campuses are filled with joy, tears, and celebration as graduates step into their next chapter and are awarded for all their perseverance, just like Meneer Mapela.

Mzansi reacts to the classroom moment.

The comments are filled with laughter and playful reactions on @meneer_mapela's page, with many users joking about going back to school due to the '2x graduate' pressure. Others praised the teacher for creating a fun, memorable classroom moment, while some simply repeated the greeting in solidarity.

View the TikTok video below:

SA responded in the comments:

patiencesibeko0 said:

"Lemme go finish my assignments 😭🤣"

Inno_M🤍! wrote:

"Is the pressure increasing or decreasing?😭😭"

Ronell M.❤️ shared:

"As I join the train. Molo 2x Graduate !🙂😭."

thando_sijaji

"😭 Basentweni abantwana sana 2x graduate."

Mezaza 🇿🇦 replied:

"🤣 It's our turn to be adults 😂"

Simphiwe Dube said:

"Let me teach my learners fast😂❤️"

Mafokwane. P🎀 added:

"The smile on 2x graduates face🥹🥹🤏🤏🤏"

Saine’s Style Haven added:

"These children will never forget you 😂♥️"

sindisiwemthembu25 said:

"😭😭😘💐 take your flowers"

3 More Briefly News Stories on graduations

A University of the Free State student sadly died on campus just hours before their graduation, with the cause of death still under investigation.

A SuperSpar employee went viral after her colleagues celebrated her graduation with a joyful in-store singing surprise.

A South African woman went viral on TikTok after sharing her disappointment with a Shein graduation outfit that didn’t match her expectations, highlighting the common “what I ordered vs what I got” online shopping experience.

Source: Briefly News