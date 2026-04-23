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“Your Learners Greet You Like a Star”: Class Turns Greeting Into Flex on Teacher’s Graduation Status
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“Your Learners Greet You Like a Star”: Class Turns Greeting Into Flex on Teacher’s Graduation Status

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • Mzansi laughs at a teacher's playful classroom greeting as his students honour his graduation status in the most endearing way
  • Graduation season in South Africa celebrates the hard work and perseverance of students, families, and educators
  • Online reactions to the TikTok clip show humor and appreciation for creative classroom dynamics, with some people joining in the fun

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2x graduate teacher honored with hilarious morning greeting by students
Meneer Mapela's education achievements don't go unnoticed by his students. Image: @meneer_mapela/TikTok
Source: TikTok

A TikTok video by @meneer_mapela posted on 22 April 2026 has Mzansi completely laughing after showing a classroom moment that turned a simple morning greeting into a homage to his educational achievements.

In the now-viral TikTok clip, the teacher is seen walking into his classroom, dressed in two orange graduation sashes as he's greeted by his learners in an unexpectedly playful way. Instead of a standard morning greeting, the class enthusiastically addresses him as a 2x graduate, setting the tone for the entire interaction. The teacher continues the usual routine, with the class ending each response to him with '2X graduate.'

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The light-hearted exchange has since ignited laughter online, with many praising the fun classroom dynamic. The teacher captioned his post:

"You’re a 2X graduate, and your learners greet you like a star 💫❤️🥹Oh, I love them 😂😂😂"

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2x graduate teacher honored with hilarious morning greeting by students
The teacher couldn't help but smile at the honor. Image: @meneer_mapela
Source: TikTok

Graduation season honours achievements

Autumn graduation season in South Africa is a proud and emotional time as universities across the country celebrate students completing their qualifications. Families gather for formal ceremonies, photos, and milestones that mark years of hard work and sacrifice. From first degrees to postgraduate achievements, campuses are filled with joy, tears, and celebration as graduates step into their next chapter and are awarded for all their perseverance, just like Meneer Mapela.

Mzansi reacts to the classroom moment.

The comments are filled with laughter and playful reactions on @meneer_mapela's page, with many users joking about going back to school due to the '2x graduate' pressure. Others praised the teacher for creating a fun, memorable classroom moment, while some simply repeated the greeting in solidarity.

View the TikTok video below:

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SA responded in the comments:

patiencesibeko0 said:

"Lemme go finish my assignments 😭🤣"

Inno_M🤍! wrote:

"Is the pressure increasing or decreasing?😭😭"

Ronell M.❤️ shared:

"As I join the train. Molo 2x Graduate !🙂😭."

thando_sijaji

"😭 Basentweni abantwana sana 2x graduate."

Mezaza 🇿🇦 replied:

"🤣 It's our turn to be adults 😂"

Simphiwe Dube said:

"Let me teach my learners fast😂❤️"

Mafokwane. P🎀 added:

"The smile on 2x graduates face🥹🥹🤏🤏🤏"

Saine’s Style Haven added:

"These children will never forget you 😂♥️"

sindisiwemthembu25 said:

"😭😭😘💐 take your flowers"

3 More Briefly News Stories on graduations

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

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