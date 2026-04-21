A University of the Free State student who passed away before graduation has now been identified as a 26-year-old from Limpopo

She was set to receive her Master’s degree in Urban and Regional Planning before collapsing on campus on 17 April 2026

The cause of death remains unknown, as tributes pour in and a memorial service is scheduled at the university

A heartbreaking moment that shook the University of the Free State community is now becoming clearer, as new details emerge about the student who tragically passed away just before her graduation ceremony. What should have been a proud milestone quickly turned into a day of mourning, with the loss leaving classmates, lecturers and loved ones in shock.

The visual on the right captured the paramedics at the scene. Image: UFS

Source: Facebook

The student who collapsed and died on campus shortly before her graduation ceremony has now been identified as Mulalo Nndwa, a 26-year-old Master’s student from Masakona Village in the Vhembe District. The University of the Free State previously confirmed that a student had passed away on its Bloemfontein campus on the afternoon of 17 April 2026. At the time, the institution noted that the student had been due to graduate later that same day.

According to the latest update posted by The Screenshot Association on 20 April 2026, Nndwa had been preparing to receive her Master of Urban and Regional Planning when she suddenly collapsed on campus. The incident unfolded just hours before the ceremony, turning what was meant to be a celebration into a moment of deep sorrow for everyone present.

Beyond her academic achievements, Nndwa was already building her professional career. She was working as a Town Planner Intern at the Free State Department of Education, where she contributed to land suitability assessments and spatial planning work. Those close to her say she had a bright future ahead, making the loss even more painful.

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Mzansi mourns a Master's graduate

The university extended its condolences to her family, friends and fellow students, acknowledging the emotional toll the incident has had on the campus community. Support services have also been made available to help those affected cope with the tragedy. At this stage, the cause of death has not yet been confirmed. University officials have indicated that the matter is still under review, and further details may be released once more information becomes available.

A memorial service is scheduled to take place at the university on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, at 09:00, where students and staff will gather to honour her life. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced by the family. South Africans have taken to social media to share messages of sympathy and reflection. For many, the tragedy is a painful reminder of how quickly life can change, even in moments meant for celebration.

The visual on the right showed students graduating. Image: UFS

Source: Facebook

Check out the Facebook post below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Modiba Mothotoana said:

“Something is definitely not right. Just like that. The family must not rush to bury her. They must investigate what really happened.”

Ann Louis wrote:

“Pray for her family.”

Malibongwe Madikane wrote:

“Condolences to the friend and family at large. Really, the photo used doesn’t portray the real current Chancellor who was conferring degrees on that day.”

Asive Sive Sobhuza said:

“Is she from Limpopo? It makes sense.”

Mpho Motaung wrote:

“Hey batho ba Masakona village leyatseba holoya straight. Translation: people from that village know how things go there.”

Joalane Christinah wrote:

“Tjhe Ntate Modimo ha e be thato ya hao ho lokile… ke re ba leloko ba tshidisehe. Translation: Father God, let Your will be done… comfort the family.”

Vuyi Mamzondi KaKotyi wrote:

“Akumnandanga fly high Mulalo.”

Kgopa Lebogang Reitumetse wrote:

“Modimo a be le ba lapa la bo a ba homotse dipelo tse robehileng. Translation: may God be with the family and comfort their broken hearts.”

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Source: Briefly News