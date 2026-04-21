The legal process involving the death of cyclist Idries Sheriff remains ongoing, with key procedural steps still to be completed

Idries Sheriff’s sister has shared a recent update outlining the current status of the matter ahead of the next expected court appearance

Lisalee Solomons and members of the cycling community continue to call for accountability and stronger road safety measures as the case develops

The family of the late cyclist Idries Sheriff, who was tragically killed in a collision in Camps Bay in December 2025, has provided an update on the drunk driving case ahead of the upcoming court appearance.

Idries Sheriff lost his life tragically in a collision in Camps Bay in December 2025. Image:@idriessheriff

Source: Instagram

Sheriff’s widow, Lisalee Solomons, had in December described the moment she was notified of the crash via a Garmin alert, calling it “the worst moment of her life.” She said her husband had been “robbed of his life” and vowed to pursue accountability.

Cycling organisations, including the Pedal Power Association, have expressed support for Solomons, highlighting the ongoing dangers faced by cyclists on Cape Town roads. Friends and fellow riders also held a vigil outside the court, calling for stricter road safety enforcement and justice for Sheriff.

Update shared cyclist Idries Sheriff's case

In a recent update shared on Instagram on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, fellow cyclist Leeann Elliott said she had received information from Idries Sheriff’s sister regarding the case.

“For those looking for info re the drunk driver and Idries Sheriff court case, I’ve received the below from his sister: As many of you know, on 16 December 2025, Idries Sheriff tragically lost his life after being struck by a driver who was allegedly under the influence and driving on the wrong side of the road.

A court date was set for 22 April 2026. However, the case has not yet been set down for trial. It is expected that the matter will be postponed on this date to allow for outstanding administrative processes and reports to be finalised and properly filed. The case remains in its early stages, and as with many legal matters, the process can take time while investigations are concluded and all parties prepare accordingly. We kindly ask for your continued patience, support, and respect for the legal process during this time. Your support means so much to our family, especially Idries’ parents, wife and little boy.”

As seen in the post below:

Driver responsible for Sheriff's death out on bail

Sheriff died in December 2025 after being struck by a BMW driven by 27-year-old Bongani Mthethwa while cycling along Victoria Road. The driver was arrested at the scene and later appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court facing charges of culpable homicide. He was granted R15,000 bail, a decision that sparked outrage among residents and cycling advocates.

Reports indicate the vehicle may have been speeding and possibly under the influence at the time of the collision. A memorial ride was held in Cape Town in February in honour of Idries Sheriff and other fallen cyclists.

The family of Idries Sheriff gave an important update on the drunk driving case. Image:@idriessheriff

Source: Instagram

Landon La Grange's death touches many people

Briefly News previously reported that the death of a cyclist in a Camps Bay taxi crash, which occurred in April 2026, touched many people.

Landon La Grange died on Tuesday, 7 April, after succumbing to injuries sustained in the accident. He was struck by a taxi and rushed to the hospital, where he passed away early on Tuesday morning.

Source: Briefly News