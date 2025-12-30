A Cape Town cyclist was tragically killed in a collision, sparking outrage among road users and the local community

The driver involved was arrested and granted bail, prompting widespread calls for justice

Sheriff’s widow has publicly demanded accountability, exposing the ongoing concerns about cyclist safety in the city

The widow of cyclist Idries Sheriff has called for justice after her husband, 41, was tragically killed in a collision in Camps Bay in November 2025. Sheriff, an avid cyclist and devoted father, was struck by a vehicle on 16 December 2025 while riding along Victoria Road, leaving the cycling community and his family devastated.

Cyclists in Camps Bay, Cape Town expressed anger after the driver who knocked down a cyclist was granted bail on Wednesday 17 December 2025. Image: @ArriveAlive

Source: Facebook

The death adds to the growing alarm over cyclist safety in Cape Town. In August, the Cape Argus highlighted multiple unrelated incidents across the city in which cyclists were either killed or left critically injured, among them a fatal collision involving a tour bus on Chapman’s Peak Drive and another deadly crash in Claremont as a cyclist was travelling to work.

In August, a South African veteran cyclist died in an attack during a mobile phone robbery in Cape Town. Later, the Soweto Marathon in November ended in tragedy when a runner was killed after being struck by a drunk driver.

A 27‑year‑old man was arrested at the scene and later appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court, facing charges of culpable homicide. The accused was granted R15 000 bail, a decision that sparked outrage among residents and cycling advocates. Reports suggest the vehicle was allegedly speeding and may have been under the influence at the time of the collision.

Family and community outrage

Sheriff’s widow, Lisalee Solomons, described the moment she was notified of the crash via a Garmin alert, calling it “the worst moment of her life.” She told journalists that her husband had been “robbed of his life” and vowed to fight for accountability.

Cycling organisations, including the Pedal Power Association, have voiced support for Solomons, underscoring the persistent dangers faced by cyclists on Cape Town roads. Friends and fellow riders held a vigil outside the court, demanding stricter road safety enforcement and justice for Sheriff.

Many cyclists have lost their lives in Camps Bay after being knocked down by vehicles, sparking outrage. Image: @arrivealive

Source: Facebook

Wider road safety concerns

The tragedy comes amid growing concerns over traffic safety in Cape Town, where thousands of road fatalities occur annually, disproportionately affecting pedestrians and cyclists. Officials have called for better infrastructure and stricter adherence to speed limits, but advocates argue that more immediate action is needed to protect vulnerable road users.

The court case is ongoing, with the next hearing scheduled for early January 2026. Meanwhile, Solomons continues to campaign for justice, hoping her husband’s death will serve as a wake-up call for road safety reforms in the city.

Lusanda Dumke's, funeral details confirmed

Briefly News previously reported that the funeral details of former Springbok Women’s captain Lusanda Dumke have been confirmed following her passing earlier this week.

Dumke died in the early hours of Tuesday, 16 December 2025, in East London after a long illness, and she was widely respected for her leadership, discipline and unwavering commitment to the growth of women’s rugby in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News