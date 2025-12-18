A cyclist was killed in Camps Bay, Cape Town after being struck by a vehicle on a popular cycling route

A tragic accident in Camps Bay has reignited calls for stricter road accountability after a motorist accused of killing a cyclist was granted bail by the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court.

Cyclists in Camps Bay, Cape Town expressed anger after the driver who knocked down a cyclist was granted bail on Wednesday 17 December 2025. Image: @ArriveAlive

Source: Facebook

The 27-year-old driver, facing charges of culpable homicide, reckless driving, negligent driving, and driving under the influence, was released on R15 000 bail following his appearance on Wednesday, 17 December 2025. The victim, 41-year-old Idries Sheriff, a husband and father, lost his life when cycling along Victoria Road, a route popular with both local and visiting cyclists.

The death adds to the growing alarm over cyclist safety in Cape Town. In August, the Cape Argus highlighted multiple unrelated incidents across the city in which cyclists were either killed or left critically injured, among them a fatal collision involving a tour bus on Chapman’s Peak Drive and another deadly crash in Claremont as a cyclist was travelling to work.

In August, a South African veteran cyclist died in an attack during a mobile phone robbery in Cape Town. Later, the Soweto Marathon in November ended in tragedy when a runner was killed after being struck by a drunk driver.

Cyclists ride on Chapman's Peak Drive during the annual Cape Town Cycle Tour, on March 9, 2025. Cape Town Cycle Tour. Image: RODGER BOSCH

Source: Getty Images

Cyclists demand justice after Camps Bay tragedy

According to court documents, the accused lost control of his high-performance vehicle while speeding, crossing into the oncoming lane and mounting the pavement before striking Sheriff head-on. The accident has sent shockwaves through the cycling community, many of whom gathered outside the magistrate’s court to support the family and call for stricter penalties for reckless drivers.

Members of the Pedal Power Association (PPA) and local cyclists have publicly expressed frustration over the bail decision, describing it as a setback for road safety in Cape Town.

“Every time a vulnerable road user is harmed, it feels like justice is delayed,” one advocate said.

Calls for safer roads gain momentum

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, an avid cyclist himself, joined calls for accountability, thanking the cycling community and PPA for standing with Sheriff’s family and advocating for safer roads.

“Thank you to the cyclists and the Pedal Power Association for supporting Idries’ family,” Winde said on social media, reiterating his plea for swift legal action.

The next court appearance for the driver has been scheduled for 22 April 2026, as authorities continue their investigation into the incident. The PPA has appointed an attorney to monitor the proceedings closely, ensuring the case receives careful attention.

