A cyclist has been pronounced dead after being involved in a fatal crash in the early hours of Tuesday, December 17, 2025, at Victoria Road near Glen Beach in Camps Bay.

The victim was said to be a 41-year-old cyclist, and their identity is yet to be disclosed. The emergency services arrived at the scene of the unfortunate incident but were unable to revive the cyclist as they confirmed that he was brought in dead.

Ward 54 councillor Nicola Jowell said another individual was injured in the accident and was taken to a nearby hospital to receive medical care.

Jowell said motorists were advised to use alternative routes and expect delays in the area due to the road closure and police investigation. She also expressed the city’s deepest condolences to the family of the individual who lost their life in the tragic incident.

Officials said Victoria Road was shut for an extended period between Strathmore and Argyle roads as forensic specialists and SAPS accident reconstruction units carried out a detailed investigation at the scene.

Police provide update on the cyclist's death

The South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, provided a vital update on the tragic event and said Camps Bay police had opened a culpable homicide case following a crash that occurred at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, after a BMW driver collided with the victim, who was declared dead at the scene by medical personnel.

He further confirmed that a 27-year-old man had been arrested and was expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, December 17, 2025.

The death adds to the growing alarm over cyclist safety in Cape Town. In August, the Cape Argus highlighted multiple unrelated incidents across the city in which cyclists were either killed or left critically injured, among them a fatal collision involving a tour bus on Chapman’s Peak Drive and another deadly crash in Claremont as a cyclist was travelling to work.

