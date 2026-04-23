A video circulating on social media appears to show a motorist assaulting a traffic officer in Knysna

The incident has sparked widespread public outrage online, with many calling for swift action

The video was captured at the corner of the N2 highway and George Rex Drive and is still under investigation

Briefly News spoke to Police spokesperson Western Cape Warrant Officer Spies, who said no arrests have been made yet

Traffic Officer Ernest Nqoko was assaulted by a motorist in Knysna. Images: Knysna Municipality/ Facebook and Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE — A video making the rounds on social media has left South Africans shaking their heads—and, in many cases, calling for the law to take its course.

The video shows a motorist lunging at what is believed to be a traffic officer who falls and tries to get away from the enraged assailant.

According to reports from the Knysna municipality, the incident occurred on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, at around 17:00pm.

Traffic officer assault

The clip was posted on crime reporter Abramjee's X account, reportedly filmed in Knysna, went viral. The internet wasted no time weighing in.

See video:

In a statement posted on its Facebook Page, Knysna Municipality said it strongly condemned the attack on Traffic Warden Ernest Nqoko, affectionately known to residents as “Smiley”, who was injured in a road rage incident on Tuesday afternoon.

From outraged comments demanding justice to a few armchair detectives replaying the footage frame by frame, social media users have been vocal.

The consensus is that actions like these shouldn’t just be shrugged off, with many calling for the law to take its full course.

Police speak out on the viral incident

According to the Western Cape police, the incident is very real. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Spies confirmed that a case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened, along with a counter charge of common assault following the altercation

Preliminary investigations reveal that the altercation took place at the intersection of the N2 highway and George Rex Drive in Knysna on Tuesday, 21 April 2026, at around 17:00. That’s peak traffic time—when patience is already running on fumes and tempers can flare faster than a hooter in a traffic jam.

While the video may look like a clear-cut case to viewers online, authorities are urging caution. Investigations are still underway, and no arrests have been made at this stage. Once the process is complete, the case dockets will be handed over to the National Prosecuting Authority, which will decide on the next steps.

In the meantime, the incident has reignited conversations about road rage, respect for law enforcement, and just how quickly situations can escalate when emotions take the wheel.

South Africans weigh in

@TumiTemo said:

"He must serve time and cover medical costs."

@MattelRichard said:

"Until such people who attack traffic officers get serious jail time instead of fines this behaviour is not going to stop. Law has to be restored, protected and respected."

@shuping_ph84250 said:

"This is a total disrespect of the law enforcement. This motorist must face the music, otherwise, this unbecoming behavior will continue."

@thabiso_egoli said:

"Attacking an officer doing their job? This entitlement is destroying us."

@ThaboTitus74 said:

"It's sad indeed, sometimes you wanna intervene &help the poor guy kanti maybe this fool has a gun, look at those guys watching& saying nothing."

The public has condemned the assault of a beloved traffic officer is Knysna. Image: Zinyange Auntony

Source: Getty Images

Three men nabbed for assaulting a JMPD Officer

Briefly News reported that three men were nabbed for assaulting Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers. The men attacked, punched and badly injured the officers, and they were taken to the Milpark Hospital for medical treatment. The culprits were charged with assault and detained at the Moffat Police station.

Source: Briefly News